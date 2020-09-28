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Kinoafisha TV Shows Chicha iz Olgi

Chicha iz Olgi (2020 - 2020)

Chicha iz Olgi 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 60 minutes
Cast
Cast
Gosha Kutsenko
Gosha Kutsenko
Yana Troyanova
Yana Troyanova
Vasiliy Kortukov
Vasiliy Kortukov
Alina Alekseeva
Alina Alekseeva
Timofey Zaytsev
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In the genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2020 
Seasons
Chicha iz Olgi - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 2 episodes
 
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