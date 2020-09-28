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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Chicha iz Olgi
Chicha iz Olgi (2020 - 2020)
Chicha iz Olgi
18+
Comedy
Production year
2020
Country
Russia
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
ТНТ
Runtime
60 minutes
Cast
Cast
Gosha Kutsenko
Yana Troyanova
Vasiliy Kortukov
Alina Alekseeva
Timofey Zaytsev
Cast and Crew
Series rating
6.4
Rate
13
votes
6.6
IMDb
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In the Comedy genre
In the genre
In series of Russia
In series of 2020
Seasons
Season 1
2020,
2 episodes
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