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Kinoafisha
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Chewing Gum
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Chewing Gum (2017)
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"Chewing Gum" cast
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Michaela Coel
Tracey
Jonathan Livingstone
Kadiff Kirwan
Aaron
Susan Wokoma
Cynthia
Shola Adewusi
Joy
Robert Lonsdale
Connor
Danielle Walters
Candice
Olisa Odele
Ola
John Macmillan
Ronald
Sarah Hoare
Tanya Franks
Lucy Ware
Jonathan Bailey
Sinead Matthews
Josef Altin
David Webber
Jade Anouka
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