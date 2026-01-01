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Kinoafisha
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Chewing Gum
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Chewing Gum (2015)
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"Chewing Gum" cast
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Michaela Coel
Tracey
Shola Adewusi
Joy
Robert Lonsdale
Connor
John Macmillan
Ronald
Sarah Hoare
Danielle Walters
Candice
Tanya Franks
Kadiff Kirwan
Aaron
Susan Wokoma
Cynthia
Jonathan Livingstone
Olisa Odele
Ola
Roxy Sternberg
Mark Davison
Hayley Carmichael
Kim Wall
Maggie Steed
Esther
Ronke Adekoluejo
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