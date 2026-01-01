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Chernobyl
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Chernobyl (2019)
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"Chernobyl" cast
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Douggie McMeekin
Baltasar Breki Samper
Jared Harris
Валерий Легасов
June Watson
Emily Watson
Ульяна Хомюк
Jamie Sives
Michael Shaeffer
Matthew Needham
Michael Shaeffer
Phil Barantini
Josef Altin
Oscar Dyekjær Giese
Jessie Buckley
Людмила Игнатенко
Michael Socha
Adam Nagaitis
Василий Игнатенко
Mark Lewis Jones
Rosie Sheehy
Stellan Skarsgard
Борис Щербина
Paul Ritter
Анатолий Дятлов
Sam Troughton
Александр Акимов
Robert Emms
Леонид Топтунов
Laura Elphinstone
Karl Davies
Ralph Ineson
Генерал Тараканов
Ron Cook
Caoilfhionn Dunne
Barry Keoghan
Adam Lundgren
Adrian Rawlins
Николай Фомин
Alexej Manvelov
Pandora Colin
Fares Fares
Bacho
Con O'Neill
Viktor Bryukhanov
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