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Kinoafisha TV Shows Chernobyl Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Chernobyl (2019)

"Chernobyl" cast All info
Douggie McMeekin
Douggie McMeekin
Baltasar Breki Samper
Baltasar Breki Samper
Jared Harris
Jared Harris
Валерий Легасов
June Watson
Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Ульяна Хомюк
Jamie Sives
Michael Shaeffer
Matthew Needham
Michael Shaeffer
Michael Shaeffer
Phil Barantini
Phil Barantini
Josef Altin
Josef Altin
Oscar Dyekjær Giese
Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley
Людмила Игнатенко Michael Socha
Michael Socha
Adam Nagaitis
Adam Nagaitis
Василий Игнатенко Mark Lewis Jones
Mark Lewis Jones
Rosie Sheehy
Stellan Skarsgard
Stellan Skarsgard
Борис Щербина Paul Ritter
Paul Ritter
Анатолий Дятлов Sam Troughton
Sam Troughton
Александр Акимов Robert Emms
Robert Emms
Леонид Топтунов
Laura Elphinstone
Karl Davies
Ralph Ineson
Ralph Ineson
Генерал Тараканов Ron Cook
Ron Cook
Caoilfhionn Dunne
Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan
Adam Lundgren
Adrian Rawlins
Николай Фомин Alexej Manvelov
Alexej Manvelov
Pandora Colin
Fares Fares
Fares Fares
Bacho Con O'Neill
Con O'Neill
Viktor Bryukhanov
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