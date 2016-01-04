Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Cheese in the Trap Seasons Season 1 Episode 3

8.1 Rate
10 votes
Episode 1
Season 1 / Episode 1 4 January 2016
Episode 2
Season 1 / Episode 2 5 January 2016
Episode 3
Season 1 / Episode 3 11 January 2016
Episode 4
Season 1 / Episode 4 12 January 2016
Episode 5
Season 1 / Episode 5 18 January 2016
Episode 6
Season 1 / Episode 6 19 January 2016
Episode 7
Season 1 / Episode 7 25 January 2016
Episode 8
Season 1 / Episode 8 26 January 2016
Episode 9
Season 1 / Episode 9 1 February 2016
Episode 10
Season 1 / Episode 10 2 February 2016
Episode 11
Season 1 / Episode 11 15 February 2016
Episode 12
Season 1 / Episode 12 16 February 2016
Episode 13
Season 1 / Episode 13 22 February 2016
Episode 14
Season 1 / Episode 14 23 February 2016
Episode 15
Season 1 / Episode 15 29 February 2016
Episode 16
Season 1 / Episode 16 1 March 2016
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Сыр в мышеловке» Хон Соль приходится самостоятельно работать над общим проектом по менеджменту из-за безответственных одногруппников. Отец Ю Чона приглашает Ин Хо и его старшую сестру на семейный ужин.

