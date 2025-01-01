Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Charmed Quotes

Charmed quotes

Piper Life isn't a garden so stop being a hoe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper I'll play the bitch, you play the witch, ok?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Wyatt has shrunken Piper and Leo into a doll house size of the Manor]
Piper OK... let me handle Wyatt. This requires a mother's touch... Wyatt Matthew Halliwell! You stop this nonsense right now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris I was just wondering how it went with the doctor.
Piper Well, you'll be happy to know that you're a boy.
[holds up ultrasound picture]
Chris That's not what I meant.
Paige [looking at picture] I don't see it.
Piper Oh, see, it's this little thing right here...
[points]
Chris Whoa!
[grabs ultrasound]
Chris Excuse me! Do you mind?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe You're a monkey. Ooh, you're an angry monkey. Oh, you're pissed. You're- PMS monkey?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Darryl Piper...
Piper Uh-huh.
Darryl You froze the crime scene.
Piper Uh-huh.
Darryl You cannot freeze a crime scene.
Piper Well, I did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe [singing] Oh, I'm making soup for Cole, he'll eat it in a bowl, I guess that's my new role, making soup for Cole.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Morris extends his arm to touch Piper's belly]
Darryl Hey, if you ask me, there's nothing more beautiful than a preg...
Piper Do it, and you'll pull back a bloody stub.
[Morris retracts his arm]
Paige She's a little sensitive right now.
Darryl I can see that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Why didn't you save her?
Leo I tried.
Piper But you didn't. Why didn't they let you save her, too?
Leo The Elders? They couldn't. They don't have that kind of power.
Piper Then what the hell good are they?
[Piper stands up and walks away from Leo and finds a tissue, Leo follows]
Leo It's okay to be angry.
Piper I'm not angry. I am pissed off! Don't you understand? You healed the wrong sister! You saved me because I'm your damn wife, and you should've saved her because she was the best! Because she, you should.
[She loses it again, overcome. Leo moves up behind her and this time, she lets him hold her]
Piper Why do they put us through so much for it to end this way?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo [after Paige tests a vanquishing potion on him] Damn it, Paige! I would appreciate it if you didn't practice on me. I may be dead, but it still hurts!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Piper, this is completely illegal.
Piper Yeah? Well, so is marrying a dead guy, okay?
[She holds up his death certificate]
Piper Let's not get technical now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo ...plus ours will be doubly magical - half Whitelighter. Half witch.
Paige Hey, that's like me. Oh. You might have some problems.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wyatt Halliwell Is this Chris? He's so small! Is this before or after he swallowed that marble?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cole You're pregnant?
Piper I was, but now I think Leo is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grams Have you been exercising your powers daily?
Piper Do I need to?
Grams Well, you know, if you don't want to lose control of them. Did you perform a ritual to promote growth?
[Piper and Leo look sheepish]
Grams Did you cast a spell to ward off demonic parasites?
[Piper and Leo continue to look ashamed]
Grams Sweetheart, what did you do?
Leo We built a nursery in our bedroom closet.
Grams No wonder this baby summoned me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[a spell that allows a witch to hear the thoughts of others has backfired, causing the sisters to hear each other's thoughts, too]
Piper Yeah, next time get your own damn lipstick.
Prue I heard that.
Piper I love you.
Prue Bite me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Oh, please, please, somebody help me. The mean demon is dipping me into the water and it's really cold.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Vanquish demon first, kill husband later.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper You asked me to marry you, and I did. You wanted a family, and I gave you a son. And now you just want me to watch you walk away?
Leo Piper it's not that simple.
Piper Then make it simple.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cole Don't you think you're being a little paranoid?
Phoebe With my demon ex-husband from hell?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Last night two guys held up a bar and a vigilante killed them.
Paige Sounds more like you need an arrest warrant, not a potion.
Phoebe Not when the vigilante is tall, dark and handsome and can send people flying with the wave of a hand.
Piper Well, that doesn't mean it's Cole.
Phoebe Did I forget to mention the scorch marks?
Piper See, *that* means it's Cole.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper You got anything that would go with combat boots? You know, for the mommy-to-be who kicks some ass on occasion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Piper walks into the living room to see Phoebe and Paige wearing beauty masks]
Piper Ah.
Phoebe What?
Piper Oh, my God. You two could scare the hair off a cat. No demons dare drop by here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I mean, you're not even showing yet... except for your boobies.
Piper I'm telling you, they are large and they are definitely in charge.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper You know, if I could freeze the two of you, I would, often.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Kiss this bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I forgot your question.
Piper I asked if Prue was going to have sex with someone other than herself this year.
Phoebe That's disgusting. Please say yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper I've come to the conclusion that if you've got it, then you must flaunt it.
[lifts her shirt a little to show her pregnant tummy]
Phoebe That's my niece in that belly.
Paige She's my niece, too.
Phoebe Hi, niece. It's your favorite aunt, Phoebe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Be careful of the feet you step on, they may be connected to the boot that kicks your ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue I mean, how come we can't fight the demon of cleanliness or the demon of housekeeping, or even that really big bald guy, Mr. Clean? I would so totally take him on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper So let me get this straight. You summoned me to a cage where our powers don't work so, what, we could all die together?
Paige I'll admit the plan has a few flaws.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Prue and Piper just find out Leo is a Whitelighter]
Prue What is he again?
Phoebe He's a Whitelighter. You know, kinda like Peter Pan and Tinkerbell without the wings and the tutu.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper So what do you say to an overbearing younger sister who's treating her pregnant older sister like a porcelain doll?
Phoebe "Thank you"?
Piper How about "Knock it off"?
Phoebe That's probably better advice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Piper and Leo are down behind the bar. Piper giggles. Piper's cell phone rings and she pops up, out of breath to answer it]
Piper Hello?
Phoebe Hey, did you make the potion?
Piper Potion? P-P-Paige is making the potion.
[Leo pops up beside Piper and starts kissing her neck]
Piper And I have ten glorious minutes then I have to have my herbs.
Phoebe Great, because I need your help fast. Karen's gonna get fired unless we get her advice column in by 8:00 tonight.
Piper Uh-huh.
Phoebe So what would tell a twenty-eight year old woman who's still living in her parents house because she's afraid of living alone?
Piper I'd tell her to get a life.
Phoebe How can I write that? We fight demons every day. How can I tell her that there's nothing to be afraid of, you know? (Piper makes a noise as Leo disappears behind the bar again, smiling.) What are you doing, Piper?
Piper I am taking my own advice.
Phoebe Eww.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Bad Prue. Very bad Prue.
[Prue growls]
Piper Hi, Kujo, who you growling at?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Craig Who are you?
Paige Witch.
Leo Angel.
Phoebe Mermaid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Oh, no! Am I dead again?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Where the hell is Leo, it's been five hours and he hasn't responded to any of my calls.
Chris Perry I really don't know
Piper Well I really think you do know
Chris Perry Well maybe I do, and if I'm right, Leo's gonna need some major alone time
Piper You know what? Cut the cryptic crap. I want you to go up there and bring Leo back now.
Chris Perry Fine. But if I was you I would focus on finding a way to unfreeze Paige 'cause you're gonna need her... soon
Piper I swear to God if he does not bring Leo back I am gonna blow his ass back to the future orbs and all.
Phoebe Okay, Piper maybe it would be better if you go downstairs and spend some time with Wyatt... you're not breathing are you?
Piper Nope
Phoebe Breathe, inhale, exhale, okay next sister.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe So, we get to go back there? And we get to meet our grandfather?
Grams Don't make too much out of it, because whatever you do, you can't change the past or tell anyone you're from the future.
Phoebe [Indicates Chris] Well, why does he get to?
Chris Because I know what I'm doing.
Grams Not from where I'm standing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Yeah. Sure, why not? We could have another funeral tomorrow. I mean, all the dishes are out and we pretty much know who to invite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Phoebe was just turned into a pumpkin. Adam walks over to the pumpkin and picks it up. He raises it above his head. Cole walks out]
Cole Put it down. Gently.
Adam I can't. The witch'll kill me.
Cole So will I. You don't wanna hurt her. (Adam throws the pumpkin and Cole freezes it. He walks over and picks it up.) Oh, what am I gonna do with you? (He unfreezes Adam and punches him in the face.) Keep your hands off my pumpkin!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe No time to dawdle, there's a baby on the way.
Leo This is crazy. You can't leave like this.
Paige We, very well can't ignore Chris's birth now can we?
Chris I'm the baby. I give you permission to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Oh, you know what? She's getting angry. And our powers don't work so good when we're angry.
Mitzy Stillman We've got them now.
Piper Yeah, you've got us now so why don't you blow us up?
Phoebe Piper, death bad, life good.
Paige Don't worry, this bimbo couldn't hit the broadside of a beauty parlour. Check out that dye job.
[the blonde sisters gasp]
Mabel Stillman How dare you!
[Mabel blows up the doors]
Piper Run!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper I'm not pregnant. Trust me.
Prue Well, that's good news.
Phoebe Are you kidding? That's great news. You can live.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Why am I standing in the ocean?
Piper Phoebe's a mermaid.
Leo Oh, well, that would explain it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo [referring to Paige's scant attire] Uh, Paige, where did you orb in from?
Paige I was dealing with some personal issues.
Leo Well, I'm your whitelighter so if you ever want to talk...
Paige Paige, Piper: No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Paige! There will be no talk of testicle-orbing in front of the baby!
Leo Or his father.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Go away horny tom cats.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper I think my half whitelighter baby thought fireworks would be prettier than demon guts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe The wrong thing done for the right reason is still the wrong thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbas How cute. The great big elder's afraid of the teeny-weeny itsy-witsy baby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue Great, so some guy couldn't keep it in his sheath and now I'm marked for death.
Piper Well, some men can be very sensitive about their weapons.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige You used to be a demon *and* a lawyer?
Cole Yeah.
Paige Insert joke here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Paige. Is everything okay?
Paige Better than okay. I'm going to have a love life.
Phoebe You're making a love potion?
Paige No, I'm making a stun potion.
Piper So that lovers will be stunned by you?
Paige No, so that Kazis will be stunned by me.
Phoebe You're in love with a Kazi demon?
Paige Try to stay with me, people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I think I did something really bad... I slept with my boss.
Piper Jason?
Phoebe No, Elise! Yes, Jason!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Notice anything different about me?
[Paige looks at her oddly]
Piper Engagement ring. Notice it or wear coffee.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Darryl Okay, where is this baby that everybody keeps talking about? Is it an invisible baby? Am I gonna step on it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Piper and Leo stand over Wyatt's crib looking down at him]
Piper He's so... innocent. If only he had any idea what Mommy and Auntie Paige did today.
Leo [to Wyatt] They turned a very bad man to a very big tree.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Prue has just changed back from being a dog. Piper is scratching Prue's head]
Prue What are you doing?
Piper I think you've got fleas.
Prue You know what? That's so not funny because I think I do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo As your whitelighter, I'd say go with your instincts.
Paige Okay.
Leo But as your brother-in-law, going up against your sisters would be pure suicide.
Paige Great. You've really helped clarify this issue.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe [about Leo's spell] "We harken ye"? What are we trying to summon a leprechaun here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Phoebe, how many times have I told you not to play dress-up with the demons?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige We kick evil's ass every day.
Piper Sometimes twice a day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige Oh, gross. What are you guys watching? Is that some horror movie?
Piper No, it's The Joys of Home Birthing. Strangely I'm not feeling the joy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cole I'm goin' straight to hell cause it's got to be a sin to look THIS good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Darryl [in the midst of being shot at] This is the last time I come to this place for lunch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Piper, he's gonna kill me when he finds out.
Piper Don't be ridiculous, you're already dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cole [Cole and Leo went to the Underworld without telling the Charmed ones] Ok, I know you're angry, but before you say anything, we found out that the faction is led by a Warlock named Devlin.
Phoebe Hmmm... he looked more like a Joe to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I curse you, you curse me, let's get together and do a little cursing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Wyatt Look, Piper, no matter what happens...
Piper No...
Leo Wyatt You have to keep trying to make contact.
Piper I don't want him to hear it...
Leo Wyatt He's not after you, he's after me.
Piper Would you please stop trying to save me!
Leo Wyatt I'm sorry I got you into this.
Piper [crying] Yeah, just one ordeal after another, right?
Leo Wyatt I've never stopped loving you.
[her eyes welling up with tears, Piper's resistance finally melts and she leans in to kiss Leo]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper So why is Sir Lust-A-Lot after you?
Paige How should I know?
Piper Well, because it's your damn fairy tale and it's alive and frozen in our kitchen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Everyone's treating me so differently. I'm still me. There's just a whole lot more of me going on.
[Paige walks into the attic]
Paige Hey, guys. Oh, I'm sorry. Were you ranting?
Piper Yes, I was, but I'm done now. Thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Wyatt [to Wyatt, right after Grams has left the room] Now you know why we don't summon her more often.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Piper, just so you know, I may have to flee the country, but just for a little while. And I will call you, okay.
Piper Oh, no you don't, Missy. There will be no fleeing the country until you clean up after yourself.
Phoebe No-no-no-no-no, I'm sorry, I can't. I'm possessed.
Piper That is not an excuse!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Every other mother-to-be does not have to worry about her child orbing to Tahiti when they are sent to their room.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Apparently the baby here prefers Mommy to be indestructible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Yeah, but this demon didn't even seem to know who we were, which by the way I find insulting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Mm-hmm. Your destiny still awaits, she says. There's a reason for everything she says. So, now it's time to summon her transparent butt back and ask exactly what that reason is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I think I found the demon. Oh my god...
Paige What? You can't say "demons" followed by "oh my god" - I'm new at this, I'm likely to panic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper I'm gonna be happy when I vanquish your sorry ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grams Piper blew up the wolf from inside. Although it took her long enough.
Piper Hey, back off Grams, I just saved your ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Oh, no, don't tell me we got infected with the sin thingy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Hey, I'm not nauseous.
Piper Hey, I am. Wait, that's not good news.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige Well, I was sort of messing around with Dave...
Piper Messing around?
Paige Yeah, having sex.
Piper Oh.
Paige See, that's why I don't want to talk to you about this. It's weird talking to a pregnant lady about sex anyway.
Piper Well, Paige, how do you think I got pregnant?
Paige Ugh, I don't want to know that either.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo P3's still doing great.
Piper Not as great as it used to be, thanks to me.
Leo Well, Piper, you're having a baby. Your priorities have changed.
Piper Yeah, well, haven't you heard? Women can have careers and babies now. It's been in all the papers.
Leo Well, are those women trying to save the world from demons too?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige I can understand wanting to take a break from guys but, come on... she's gonna run out the batteries.
Piper Aw, Paige.
Paige What?
[Paige's cell phone rings]
Paige Hello? Oh, hey, Phoebe. We were just talking about you.
Piper And your batteries.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I mean, between you and Leo, and Prue, the new Hot Wicca Woman, and me, soon to be employed, things are looking up.
Piper Don't say that. The moment someone says that, everything always goes south.
Phoebe Unless you freeze him. Oh, I couldn't help it. It was so good.
Prue Okay, okay, come on, we're going, you're going to borrow the car.
[Leo comes down the stairs]
Leo Good morning.
Phoebe Yeah, we heard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue Yeah, well, rules are meant to be broken.
Phoebe Yeah, but bodies weren't.
Piper And neither were hearts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe What about water birth? Can we do that at home?
Eve Sure, we can rent a tub.
Piper What am I a dolphin? I'm not giving birth to fish.
Leo Well, actually, dolphins aren't fish. They're mammals.
Piper Shut up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe What's the celebration?
Paige I'm just so happy to be home, that's all.
Piper You wanted to move out.
Paige I did? God, no. Never. Well, I mean, you know, maybe when I'm married or pregnant or... hopefully both at the same time. We're sisters. We shouldn't split up until we absolutely have to. You know that, right?
Piper She's rambling.
Phoebe I hear that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper How can you be so evil?
Cole It's a gift.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lazarus Demon Go to hell!
Piper I'm already there!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Piper.
Piper Don't you "Piper" me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper It was all of those women showing off their sonogram pictures, and it was just working on my last nerve. Like, "Look, it's Jasper's first photo. And it's going to go on the fridge in a magnetic frame that says 'Jasper's First Photo'."
Leo Okay, I thought prenatal yoga was supposed to help you relax.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Of Illusion Silly Witches. Tricks Are For Kids.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Piper's morning sickness is causing her to burp small orbs of white light]
Paige [to Leo] Okay, is that normal?
Leo All this arguing is probably just upsetting the baby.
Piper [indicating size with her hands] Leo, the baby is an inch long. All this arguing is upsetting the mommy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo It's your love that keeps me sane and whole and balanced
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper So your new-and-improved premonitions are just a more vivid way of telling us we're screwed?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige We're preparing for the big home birth.
Piper Home birth? You're nuts. I'd never agree to that. I wouldn't give birth unless it was in...
Paige A hospital. Yeah, yeah, you keep saying the same thing in any reality.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Witch Doctor It's only a matter of time before they destroy themselves.
Paige Talk about premature jubilation. You, gentlemen might want to see a doctor about that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Okay we theme, you potion.
Piper Me peeved, you annoying.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[upon meeting Grams for the first time]
Paige No offense, but aren't you supposed to be dead?
Grams Oh, I'm over that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Wyatt What is that? Is that a time portal? Is that what that is? What are you using it for?
Chris Perry I don't have to answer that.
Leo Wyatt I thought you said you had nothing to hide.
Chris Perry I don't have to answer that either.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Oh, you know what? She's getting angry. And our powers don't work so good when we're angry.
Mitzy We've got them now.
Piper Yeah, you've got us now so why don't you blow us up?
Phoebe Piper, death bad, life good.
Paige Don't worry, this bimbo couldn't hit the broadside of a beauty parlour. Check out that dye job.
[the blonde sisters gasp]
Mabel How dare you!
[Mabel blows up the doors]
Piper Run!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige Stop yelling at death!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue Oh, I think someone needs a time out little missy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Being with her broke the rules. Not being with her breaks my heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Come on, you don't think we'll be 60 and still living together, sharing clothes and a cat.
Piper Well now that you put it that way, no, I don't want to live with you anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Darryl, I'm sorry, but what do you want me to say? My sister was just possessed with a supernaturally born killer and my husband is in 1994, and I do not mean in the fashion sense. He time traveled back with my other sister so the only one left to help me is you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Tell me the truth. Do you think I'm pushing it too far with the wedding?
Prue Okay, why is Phoebe going to school without her books?
Piper Okay, why is Prue not answering Piper's question?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Darryl Oh, no creepy talk in the precinct. Will you just keep down the creepy talk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Leo, you're a nice guy, and I like you a lot, but let's face it, you're geographically undesirable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige Well, you wanted to live like us. Now you get to die like us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige [walks in on Phoebe standing naked, standing up in the bathtub] Whoa... full frontal Phoebe!
Cole She flashed.
Paige Yeah... I - I got that.
Cole No, I mean she flashed black-and-white.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Phoebe, you cant be the Queen of the Underworld and a charmed one!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe 28 minutes, 33 seconds.
[Piper looks at her]
Piper Really? We ran that long?
Phoebe No, that's how long you've been comparing Leo and Dan.
Piper I haven't been comparing - I've just been... talking.
Phoebe Non-stop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Head Dwarf When's her prince getting here?
Piper She doesn't have a prince.
Head Dwarf No prince? So then who's going to kiss her?
Stinky I'll do it.
Dwarf In your dreams stinky. I'll do it.
Stinky I told you not to call me that.
Head Dwarf People. A little professional decorum here please.
[to Piper]
Head Dwarf Forgive them, it's been a while.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue Are you a good witch or a bad witch?
Piper I'm going to be a very good witch from now on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Who would shoot a gnome? And why is the 'g' silent?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Good people do not turn other people into water coolers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe [about Paige] Dead? What do you mean she's dead?
Leo Don't worry. The dwarves are all over it.
Phoebe The dwarves?
Leo Piper cast a spell that wound up summoning the descendents of the seven dwarves. Actually, they prefer to be called little people now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige [speaking to Piper in an alternate reality] And you, you're not La Femme Nikita, you're a Charmed One. Yeah, you don't mind kicking ass when you have to, but otherwise you'd rather be hanging out with your sisters, baking cookies, or knitting booties.
Piper Knitting booties? Clearly you don't know me at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige [about Cole] I'm telling you, he's gone for good.
Phoebe Yeah... that's what we thought last time.
Piper And the time before that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Where's my baby?
Leo Over here.
[Leo stands up to reveal that he's now seven months pregnant]
Paige Oh, my God.
Piper Oh, my God.
[Leo sees Ryder trying to nuzzle his wife's neck]
Leo Oh, my God!
[Phoebe screams in the attic]
Slappy Oh, that doesn't sound good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper I mean, why would a demon be interested in killing people's dreams? They're harmless, erotic fun.
Paige Did you say 'erotic'?
Piper Exotic. I said exotic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige If you want to talk to Piper, she's in the room throwing up.
Phoebe What, is she sick?
Paige She's pregnant Phoebe, sickness is their way of life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Phoebe, you're overreacting. That's my department.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Aww I was such a cute baby.
Leo Yea I know.
Piper Leo, you're not even looking at the picture.
Leo Well I've been watching you you're whole life.
Piper Yea ok that's too creepy to think about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Phoebs, friendly little tip. Lay off the hairspray, there's a fire starter in the house.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper He swears they're not watching but he's a guy, he'll say anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Ugh. That tastes like ass... phalt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue Hey, be nice. I don't even want to think about sin tonight.
Phoebe Me neither.
Prue So, this is an interesting band, what's their name?
Piper Orgy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe It's just research for that stupid article Jason made me do.
Piper Ah, you said his name without swearing. Does that mean things are going better at work?
Phoebe Oh, no. He's still driving me crazy.
Piper Didn't he just give you a raise?
Phoebe Yeah, but that was just a bribe so I wouldn't quit.
Piper Ah, a woman of principles. I admire that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Look, I know I didn't call to confirm, but I was busy creating life, okay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue Leo you can't just let Piper die.
Leo Don't you think I would do something about it if I could?
Prue But you love her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I just want to know, am I in for another cold shower or not?
Piper [worried that she may be pregnant] You know Phoebe, there are times in our lives where a cold shower is a good thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper What are you doing?
Chris Perry What does it look like I'm doing? I'm trying to find a way to free stone cold Paige over there
Piper Step away from the book.
Chris Perry Oh, please. Like I haven't looked in this thing before? By the way, you should update you're goblins entry. It'll come in handy someday.
Piper Goblins?
Chris Perry Yeah. It's gonna get ugly. Trust me. Look, I know you have no reason to trust me, but the book thinks I'm good, shouldn't you?
Piper Well, maybe you found a way around it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Prue, Piper and Phoebe have been outed on national TV and are receiving interview requests up the wazoo]
Piper So, what do you think? Should we go with Oprah, or Barbra? Barbra makes you cry. We go with Oprah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris Where is Paige?
Phoebe She's at her new temp job.
Chris She's still on that kick?
Piper It's not a kick, Chris. It's her quest for happiness outside of magic.
Chris Yeah, but it's a temp job. Who finds happiness in a temp job?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris In the future, everyone tried to control the demon with no name, but it can't be done.
Grams That's hardly a winning attitude, young man. And why, in heaven's name, couldn't the people in the future find some name for that thing?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I was under a spell. Evil.
Paige Evil? You were blonde!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe We're not demon hunting. We're going to lunch.
Chris Hey. I am not unreasonable. You can hunt demons after lunch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Are you making spaghetti sauce?
Piper No, that's demon blood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Wasn't there a confidence spell in the book?
Phoebe Yeah, remember we cast it on that waiter at Quake?
Piper Wow. Quake. That was a long time ago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper What's that?
Leo That's our little boy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Dammit!
Paige Are Elders even allowed to swear?
Leo No, but fathers are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue Where's Piper?
Leo Upstairs, recovering from what happened at the office.
Prue Why? What happened?
Leo She... sort of... blew some of it up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Are you going to help or are you just going to ramble?
Paige I'm just going to ramble!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drake Robin The point is, Leo and Piper's love, it's epic, it's massive. It's Romeo and Juliet, Anthony and Cleopatra, Brad and Jennifer.
Paige All tragedies, I might add.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Leo telling her he might not be around when the boys are older]
Piper Is that why you didn't want to go around the world in 80 orbs?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper I don't need to take a deep breath! I need to find my husband!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo What are you doing?
Piper I'm replacing the roof. It was just too dirty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cole Phoebe, I love you. I don't know what's going on but maybe I can help. Would you like me to kill someone for you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige Power. Power's good. I like power. Why do I like power?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper I dreamt an animated musical last night. Is that normal?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe We could sure use some cosmic help right about now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Ladies, death cannot be feared. For death, in time, comes to all witches. You know, the witch who says she's not scared in battle is a liar. The real witch is the one who fights.
Piper Honey?
Leo Yeah?
Piper Zip it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Look, if there's anything I've learned from all this it's that I've got to learn to deal with messes. Especially with the baby coming, 'cause I hear they come with a lot of messes.
Paige I've heard some things about that, too. Yeah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Don't worry for I hold the power of... one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Heads up. Pregnant lady coming through with the groceries.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo [talking about making a costume for Wyatt's school play] You wanted a normal life, remember?
Piper [at the book, willing to conjure a costume] Look, that was before I realized our son was going to be humiliated in front of his entire class!
Billie Jenkins Happened to me all the time. Only made me stronger.
Piper And shut it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cole [to Phoebe] We're hardly typical. I proposed to you under a hail of demon goo, and you accepted while I was bleeding to death.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige Oh my goodness. I tongued a student.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andy Everything happens for a reason, remember, you told me that, Prue.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Don't act blonde.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe *Hey*! Don't call me sweetie! You can't imprison someone and then call them sweetie!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Will your friends be staying for dinner?
Cole I'm going to have a hard enough time convincing them to stay 'til the end of the meeting if you don't stop threatening to kill them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cole Did you get my flowers?
Phoebe Yeah. "Sorry I tried to strangle you" Probably not a card the florist gets to write everyday.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Because nobody knows where it is. Its location has been kept secret even from the Elders.
Paige Where was their infinite wisdom on the day that was decided?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Leo, I have growing powers inside of me. Powers that I don't understand, and the only person who does understand them never has time to talk. Add that to raging hormones and I guarantee you I am absolutely entitled to do the 'crying thing'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige How do you like my outfit?
Piper You look like you're not going to help clean up.
Paige You've got that right. I'm gonna go meet Glen. And besides, isn't everything just gonna get messed up again anyway?
Piper Bite your tongue.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo The spell, Piper, you need to reverse it. Fast.
Piper I'm not sure I can.
Paige Then you'd better make us disappear 'cause this one's gonna be tough to explain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Cole, if you don't get me the hell outta here right now...
Cole You're the one that didn't want me to go easy on you.
Piper Doesn't mean I wanted you to. Now get me out the damned wall.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Ok, ok, ok, just relax.
Piper That's what I was trying to do and then somebody made me blow up my guru.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Well, what if he makes his move before you get a chance to vanquish him?
Piper I'll freeze him.
Leo Now you're confident in your powers?
Piper Okay, so maybe I'll blow him up.
[They walk into the conservatory]
Leo But what if he blows us up first?
Piper Well, you're already dead, what's the difference.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Oh. You're assuming because I'm not tall, tattooed, or big-breasted that I'm not important. That's a bad assumption because I own this club, which makes me a V.V.V.I.P."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper You stole our sacred book so you could perform magical plastic surgery on yourself?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Sorry, had to grab my broom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige My sweater shrunk.
Piper Ah, come on. You've worn tighter things than that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige [about Leo] She's blown him up... literally?
Phoebe Yeah, but you know Piper, she didn't mean anything by it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe It's not every day you find out the person you love isn't human, except in Piper's case.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe [Prue telekinetically shuts the door on Phoebe] Hey! We've had this discussion. You're not allowed to use your active power on me, until I have an active power to use on you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Paige has just been revived after eating Snow White's poison apple]
Paige Can someone please tell me how I got in a coffin?
Grams You were dead, dear. But bright side, at least now we have something in common.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Wyatt I have to get back to the elders
Phoebe Well Chris is a whitelighter, can't he do it?
Piper Where is he?
Phoebe Upstairs with Paige.
Piper And the book. Leo, go talk to the Elders, Pheobe keep an eye on our magical houseguests, I'm gonna go see what future boy is up to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe [to Spencer Ricks] You know what? You're a turkey! And turkeys don't write columns.
[she throws the potion at Spencer and he turns into a turkey]
Phoebe But they do make delicious dinners!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper I didn't have to resort to maternity clothes. Everything is so bright and cheery and ruffly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper I didn't need a sign to tell me where my heart lies.
[smiles at Leo]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige Is there something that we don't know... that we should know... you know?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper You don't really seem like yourself.
Paige I don't? Then, who am I?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cole You've got to hold my hand.
Prue This already sucks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo I hate to be a bearer of bad news.
Piper Could you possibly be the bearer of a big hug?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Can you do anything about this thunder? 'Cause it's making me nuts.
The Seer I have no sway over the weather. I do have a friend who works with the wind, but she's out of town.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige What just happened?
Piper The freaking furniture just attacked us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cole [the Charmed ones are being inspired by a muse] I think Leo should orb me down to the Underworld. I may not be a demon anymore, but I still know the terrain.
Phoebe And you may just find yourself in ever-lasting pain!
Paige ...That was a rhyme.
Phoebe I know; and now is not the time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo You know, you're a pretty good whitelighter.
Paige Well, I learned from the best.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige Do you think you could shift the gears? My boobs are in the way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Wow, prenatal yoga this morning and now you want to crash a stranger's funeral? You really do need friends.
Paige You're mean.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige All of them had their eyes gouged out.
Piper Ew.
Leo Now the video doesn't seem so gruesome.
Piper Ha. Speak for yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo How about I buy you a drink?
Dave Thanks. I've all ready got one.
Leo That's not gonna be enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Okay, something really freaky happened last night when I was with Miles.
Piper You guys are all ready getting freaky?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Are you out of your mind, AGAIN?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige I can't believe I destroyed the house.
Phoebe What I can't believe is what you almost saw in the hotel room. If you had gotten there five minutes earlier...
Piper Lalala. Over sharing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grams You need guidance, some advice on a certain sister situation. Am I getting warm?
Phoebe Red hot. But wait a minute, if you know, that means that they know, and if they know then we are f...
Grams Fine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[a witch doctor has put a hex on Piper, Paige and Phoebe; causing their character flaws to become obsessions]
Phoebe What are those?
Piper Slipcovers. To keep the furniture clean. Although I've come to the conclusion we should probably just stand from now on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Witch doctors are kind of a wild card. That's why the elders don't want us working with them.
Piper Well, sometimes we don't want to work with the elders. So we're even.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige He met some bimbette while climbing the Matterhorn.
Piper At Disneyland?
Paige No, Switzerland.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige Besides, everyone is odd in San Francisco. That's why we fit in so well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I need your help.
Cole You've obviously mistaken me for someone who gives a damn.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Yeah, like that doesn't have personal gain tattooed across its forehead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Pheobe, why would you even leave her alone with it?
Phoebe Well, because she's our sister.
[Piper Laughs]
Piper Not for long.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe It'll be just like the summer by the lake. Remember when we made that blood oath to be friends forever, not just sisters?
Piper I remember my finger got infected.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue I came, I saw, I was perky.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue Here's to Leo for saving me from eternal torment.
Piper And to me for not trying to be the perfect couple, if it isn't good enough for them, then screw them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tull Xavier? Where are you?
Piper You're stepping on him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Stop hinting around and let him have your crab already.
Piper Don't be disgusting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[to Leo]
Piper [smiling] I'll just go make you some more coffee.
Phoebe [grinning] And I'll bring it to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Head Dwarf You know, you really ought to get yourself a prince, in case this ever happens again.
Paige Uh, who are you?
Head Dwarf We'll send you the bill. Let's go, men!
Dwarf Come on, guys, let's go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grams You and Paige moved out? When?
Phoebe Uh, a few weeks ago. But we're handling everything.
Grams Dear, you have Paige stuck in the past and a demonic blob roaming the manor. Exactly how are you handling things?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Green blob is growing rapidly on Chris, trapping him]
Grams Oh, you must be Chris, the new whitelighter.
[aside, to Leo]
Grams You know, he doesn't look very qualified for the job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Wow, you really know your stuff.
Paige Well, I learned from the best. I learned from you.
Piper Thank you, Whitney Houston. Do I sock you in the face now?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Piper and Leo hear a turkey gobble and look to see Phoebe getting out of her car carrying the turkey]
Phoebe A little help here.
Piper What are you doing with that thing?
Phoebe Well, first I'm gonna kill it and then I'm gonna stuff it.
Piper You are not bringing that filthy fowl in the house.
Phoebe Yes, I am. Thanksgiving's early this year.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe [referring to Zankou who now has the Book of Shadows] What do you think he wants?
Paige [laughs] Our heads on a platter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tracer Demon [after seeing that Phoebe has stabbed her nightmare creature, and thereby also hurt herself] Would Freud have a field day with this or what?
Tracer Demon [after seeing that Phoebe has stabbed her nightmare creature, and thereby also hurt herself] Would Freud have a field day with this or what?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige [after getting stuck on the wall by a spider-demon] Bug spray. We should've used bug spray.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Angel of Destiny We Angels of Destiny only intervene in extreme circumstances.
Angel of Destiny [slightly excited] Mozart age 7, Michelangelo, Albert Einstein
Angel of Destiny [Disappointed] ... Britney Spears
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drake Robin Don't worry, love will conquer all!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after watching Piper freeze a cop]
Phoebe What a cool power, I hate her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe AT&T, Power of Three.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper I just wish I could get a live guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Lawyers! There should be a place in Hell for each and every one of them!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Ready to kick some ass... sis?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige We are not slobs.
Piper Oh, really? How come I spent all night cleaning potion stains off of the ceiling?
Paige That's gazpacho, not potion.
Piper Well, you know what? Blenders have lids.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Piper, I need you to help me find Paige.
Piper I'm not talking to her until she cleans up her room.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper So what you're saying is, that whatever you're keeping from me is enough to piss me off but not put me in any danger. At the moment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan Gordon Don't you have another house to repair?
Leo Wyatt No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper What are we gonna do?
Leo What we always do.
Piper Talk about it later.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Wyatt Now that I'm a mortal, I'm going to fight for you and let the best man win.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe You have really got to lay off the rhyming, Prue
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cole Why would I ever not want to talk to you?
Phoebe I don't know, you know, just in case you thought I was a drunk or a lunatic, or a drunk lunatic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue I hate to be the detail police.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Uh, Phoebe, you're evil. You're like the queen of all evil, literally.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper That's what they do, Phoebe, they come back. They snarl and come back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Well, I know from experience Darklighter poison doesn't kill immediately, so there's still a window of opportunity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper So, here's the deal. We'll spare your lives if you pull your skanky little power out of her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue Cop, witch. It's not a love connection.
Phoebe Boy, girl. Lighten up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe [about Cole] He's soul-searching... or off searching for a soul.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper I think I know how to find the demon...
[a stranger gives her a look]
Piper -stration. Demonstration.
[indicates Paige]
Piper She knows what I'm talking about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige You call that a rah, rah speech? You are supposed to be cheering her up, not pushing her off the edge!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper I thought ghosts could go anywhere they wanted!
Cole You are not a ghost, you are inbetween.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige Oh, the Elders don't know anything. What a shock.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Now she's Martha Stewart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bacarra I'm Bacarra, I've come here from the future.
Cole ...Well, I can't say I've heard that before.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I'll do what I should've done a while ago which is vanquish your sorry ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I hope this doesn't mean we get our *virginity* back too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue Innocents and alleys, don't they ever learn?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige I like an element of danger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Got milk? Oooh, don't think so.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper Phoebe's pregnant.
Leo What, huh, really?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drake Robin [referring to troll in classroom] Ah... you do not want to go in there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Drake? Are you okay?
Drake Robin Drake? Who's Drake? I'm Robin Hood... of Nottingham.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I can't believe you guys didn't notice my billboards downtown.
Piper Oh, honey, of course we noticed. You can see them from a passing 747.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper See what I mean? We have bigger, naked breasts to worry about.
Phoebe Paige has her naked breasts to worry about and I've got yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe You came all the way over here for me, I mean we, I mean us?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper [to Paige] Geez, you're like my husband with boobs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige So I basically come off as this big, dumb, fat, unemployed loser.
Piper No, Paige, you're a big, dumb, fat, unemployed loser who saves the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cole [knocking is heard, and Cole appears in the manor; Phoebe gives him a look] What? I... I knocked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe I don't get it. If our ancient compilation of spells, witchcraft and rituals can't help us, what makes you think Martha Stewart can?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige Well guys, we better come up with a plan, because Lord Dyson is out there, getting stronger as we speak.
Phoebe Thanks to Piper...
Piper ALLRIGHT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Witch doctor appears dressed in a suit]
Witch Doctor How may I be of service?
Paige Are you a witch doctor?
Witch Doctor Let me guess. You were expecting someone with a bone through the nose and shrunken head necklace, perhaps?
Phoebe Yeah, actually. Yeah. Yeah.
[Paige nods in agreement]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe [about possessed shoes] Cole, these boots may be made for walkin, but they're NEVER walkin' back to you buddy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Go to hell.
Cole We're already here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Did you find out anything?
Phoebe Besides having a twenty-four hour death wish? Nope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Okay, Piper. As much as we would love to hear about your man problems, we have a possible demon to vanquish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Where's Melody?
Paige Oh, she's gone.
Leo Gone, as in she left?
Piper Gone as in she got sucked in to a big red ring by a warlock named what was it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper All right, that's it. Break it up. You go back to your corner and you, you're gonna get ready and we're gonna put lots and lots of makeup on you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige [about the Sandman] I can't believe that they exist... not that I should be surprised.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe No I can still cast spells and do the power of three thing. Whatever the problem is it seems more natural than supernatural.
Leo Phoebe why didn't you come to me, I'm your Whitelighter.
Phoebe Because you've been busy.
Leo I've been busy?
Phoebe Well I've been busy. My work schedule has been really hectic. But I'm coming to you guys now.
Leo Ok you guys yell at her, and I'm gonna check with the Elders and see what they know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Piper You knew about this supernatural Jenny Jones reunion, didn't you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prue I mean, well, you are a warlock magnet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige Call me butter, 'cause I'm on a roll.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Wanna take a wiccan time out and do the crossword puzzle?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jason Dean [inviting Phoebe to dinner] Do you like Chinese?
[Phoebe pauses for a second]
Jason Dean Food, not people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Strife [two of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse are fighting] Yeah, right, kill them all, that's your solution for everything.
Death You want a fight?
Strife [smiles] It's my specialty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige They're dicks.
Kyle Brody [chuckles] Dicks.
Paige No, like private eyes. Detectives. Don't you see? They wrote themselves in as the heroes of their own books. Like Sam Spade or Philip Marlowe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phoebe Anyone got a vanquish in their pocket
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kazi King How will we know if it worked?
The Crone Common sense.
Kazi King [obviously enraged] Dare you mock me, Crone?
The Crone On occasion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Yeah, that little elf? Got a big mouth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leo Give daddy back his powers now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Witch Doctor You sure these are good witches that live here?
Leo The best. Although one of them is going to go very evil on us if we don't get this room cleaned up in a hurry. Believe me.
Witch Doctor Is that a fact?
Leo Well, not literally.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paige So how exactly do I bless this thing?
Phoebe With your blood. Come on.
[takes Paige into the dining room and holds up a needle]
Phoebe This'll just hurt a little.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more