PiperI'm not angry. I am pissed off! Don't you understand? You healed the wrong sister! You saved me because I'm your damn wife, and you should've saved her because she was the best! Because she, you should.
[She loses it again, overcome. Leo moves up behind her and this time, she lets him hold her]
PiperWhy do they put us through so much for it to end this way?
Leo[after Paige tests a vanquishing potion on him] Damn it, Paige! I would appreciate it if you didn't practice on me. I may be dead, but it still hurts!
PhoebeHow can I write that? We fight demons every day. How can I tell her that there's nothing to be afraid of, you know? (Piper makes a noise as Leo disappears behind the bar again, smiling.) What are you doing, Piper?
ColeSo will I. You don't wanna hurt her. (Adam throws the pumpkin and Cole freezes it. He walks over and picks it up.) Oh, what am I gonna do with you? (He unfreezes Adam and punches him in the face.) Keep your hands off my pumpkin!
PhoebeNo time to dawdle, there's a baby on the way.
PaigeI did? God, no. Never. Well, I mean, you know, maybe when I'm married or pregnant or... hopefully both at the same time. We're sisters. We shouldn't split up until we absolutely have to. You know that, right?
PiperIt was all of those women showing off their sonogram pictures, and it was just working on my last nerve. Like, "Look, it's Jasper's first photo. And it's going to go on the fridge in a magnetic frame that says 'Jasper's First Photo'."
LeoOkay, I thought prenatal yoga was supposed to help you relax.
PrueOh, I think someone needs a time out little missy.
LeoBeing with her broke the rules. Not being with her breaks my heart.
PhoebeCome on, you don't think we'll be 60 and still living together, sharing clothes and a cat.
PiperWell now that you put it that way, no, I don't want to live with you anymore.
PiperDarryl, I'm sorry, but what do you want me to say? My sister was just possessed with a supernaturally born killer and my husband is in 1994, and I do not mean in the fashion sense. He time traveled back with my other sister so the only one left to help me is you.
PiperTell me the truth. Do you think I'm pushing it too far with the wedding?
PrueOkay, why is Phoebe going to school without her books?
PiperOkay, why is Prue not answering Piper's question?
DarrylOh, no creepy talk in the precinct. Will you just keep down the creepy talk.
PiperLeo, you're a nice guy, and I like you a lot, but let's face it, you're geographically undesirable.
PaigeWell, you wanted to live like us. Now you get to die like us.
Paige[walks in on Phoebe standing naked, standing up in the bathtub] Whoa... full frontal Phoebe!
LeoPiper cast a spell that wound up summoning the descendents of the seven dwarves. Actually, they prefer to be called little people now.
Paige[speaking to Piper in an alternate reality] And you, you're not La Femme Nikita, you're a Charmed One. Yeah, you don't mind kicking ass when you have to, but otherwise you'd rather be hanging out with your sisters, baking cookies, or knitting booties.
PiperKnitting booties? Clearly you don't know me at all.
Paige[about Cole] I'm telling you, he's gone for good.
PhoebeYeah. "Sorry I tried to strangle you" Probably not a card the florist gets to write everyday.
LeoBecause nobody knows where it is. Its location has been kept secret even from the Elders.
PaigeWhere was their infinite wisdom on the day that was decided?
PiperLeo, I have growing powers inside of me. Powers that I don't understand, and the only person who does understand them never has time to talk. Add that to raging hormones and I guarantee you I am absolutely entitled to do the 'crying thing'.