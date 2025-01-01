Piper Why didn't you save her?

Leo I tried.

Piper But you didn't. Why didn't they let you save her, too?

Leo The Elders? They couldn't. They don't have that kind of power.

Piper Then what the hell good are they?

[Piper stands up and walks away from Leo and finds a tissue, Leo follows]

Leo It's okay to be angry.

Piper I'm not angry. I am pissed off! Don't you understand? You healed the wrong sister! You saved me because I'm your damn wife, and you should've saved her because she was the best! Because she, you should.

[She loses it again, overcome. Leo moves up behind her and this time, she lets him hold her]