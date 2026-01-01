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Charmed
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Charmed (2022)
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"Charmed" cast
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Melonie Diaz
Sarah Jeffery
Lucy Barrett
Rupert Evans
Harry Greenwood
Shi Ne Nielson
Jed Rees
Nazneen Contractor
Michael Maize
Kapil Talwalkar
Gabrielle Rose
Leonard Roberts
Kandyse McClure
Emily Bader
Natasha Henstridge
J. P. Manoux
Bethany Brown
Julanne Chidi Hill
Veronica Long
Marci T. House
Sarah Formosa
Vic Michaelis
Christin Park
Felix Solis
Ryan Beil
Philip Granger
Mike Dopud
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