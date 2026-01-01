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Charmed
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Charmed (2018)
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"Charmed" cast
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Melonie Diaz
Madeleine Mantock
Macy Vaughn
Sarah Jeffery
Nick Hargrove
Ellen Tamaki
Niko Hamada
Ser'Darius Blain
Galvin Burdette
Rupert Evans
Harry Greenwood
Tyler Blackburn
Valerie Cruz
Chloe Bridges
Rya Kihlstedt
Aleyse Shannon
Craig Parker
Natalie Hall
Virginia Williams
Scott Porter
Leah Pipes
Meagan Tandy
Jimmy Tatro
Charlie Gillespie
Eva La Dare
Leah Lewis
Mackenzie Marsh
Chrissie Fit
Emily Bader
McKaley Miller
Robert Pine
Jessica Steen
Morgan Taylor Campbell
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