Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes 2021 episode 6 season 1
few votesRate
0 vote
The Wire
Season 1 / Episode 112 July 2021
The Reporters
Season 1 / Episode 212 July 2021
The Assistants
Season 1 / Episode 319 July 2021
The Producer
Season 1 / Episode 419 July 2021
The Editors
Season 1 / Episode 526 July 2021
The Spy
Season 1 / Episode 626 July 2021
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 6 серии сериала «Поймай и убей: Запись подкаста» частный детектив Игорь Островский поведает о собственной слежке за Ронаном Фэрроу по заказу Харви Вайнштейна, а также о причинах, побудивших его перейти на сторону журналиста.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more
Authorisation by email