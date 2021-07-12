Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes 2021 episode 3 season 1
The Wire
Season 1 / Episode 112 July 2021
The Reporters
Season 1 / Episode 212 July 2021
The Assistants
Season 1 / Episode 319 July 2021
The Producer
Season 1 / Episode 419 July 2021
The Editors
Season 1 / Episode 526 July 2021
The Spy
Season 1 / Episode 626 July 2021
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Поймай и убей: Запись подкаста» повествуется о том, через что довелось пройти Ровене Чиу и Зельде Перкинс, работавших в Miramax ассистентками. Почему их обвинения в домогательствах так долго оставались без внимания?
