Kinoafisha TV Shows Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes Seasons Season 1 Episode 3

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes 2021 episode 3 season 1

The Wire
Season 1 / Episode 1 12 July 2021
The Reporters
Season 1 / Episode 2 12 July 2021
The Assistants
Season 1 / Episode 3 19 July 2021
The Producer
Season 1 / Episode 4 19 July 2021
The Editors
Season 1 / Episode 5 26 July 2021
The Spy
Season 1 / Episode 6 26 July 2021
В 1 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Поймай и убей: Запись подкаста» повествуется о том, через что довелось пройти Ровене Чиу и Зельде Перкинс, работавших в Miramax ассистентками. Почему их обвинения в домогательствах так долго оставались без внимания?

