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Kinoafisha TV Shows Catch-22 Awards

"Catch-22" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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