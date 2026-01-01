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Kinoafisha TV Shows Castlevania Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Castlevania (2017)

"Castlevania" cast All info
Richard Armitage
Richard Armitage
Trevor Belmont James Callis
James Callis
Alucard Graham McTavish
Graham McTavish
Alejandra Reynoso
Sypha Belnades
Tony Amendola
The Elder
Matt Frewer
Matt Frewer
The Bishop Emily Swallow
Emily Swallow
Lisa Tepes
Jonathan Lipow
Matt Lowe
Matt Lowe
Timothy Omundson
Timothy Omundson
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