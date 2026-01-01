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Castle
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Season 7
Cast and roles
Season 7 Cast of the Series Castle (2014)
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"Castle" cast
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Nathan Fillion
Richard Castle
Stana Katic
Susan Sullivan
Martha Rodgers
Jon Huertas
Seamus Dever
Tamala Jones
Molly C. Quinn
Alexis Castle
Penny Johnson Jerald
Captain Victoria Gates
David Clayton Rogers
Don McManus
Paula Newsome
Tim Griffin
Jeffrey Nordling
Ted McGinley
Paul Ben-Victor
Keith Szarabajka
Will Rothhaar
Linda Park
Michael Mosley
Ivan Sergei
Gregory Harrison
David Marciano
Michael Hyatt
Matt Letscher
Ricardo Chavira
Camille Chen
Michael Connelly
Dale Midkiff
Audrey Marie Anderson
Bess Rous
Daniella Alonso
Susan Park
Alimi Ballard
Jared Kusnitz
Jessica Camacho
Brian McNamara
Vincent Spano
Jackson Hurst
Josh Dean
David Conrad
Kathleen York
Rebecca Wisocky
Maya Stojan
Lance Reddick
Jaleel White
Sterling K. Brown
Michael Dorn
Annie Wersching
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