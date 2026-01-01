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Castle
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Castle (2010)
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"Castle" cast
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Nathan Fillion
Richard Castle
Stana Katic
Susan Sullivan
Martha Rodgers
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Captain Roy Montgomery
Molly C. Quinn
Alexis Castle
Jon Huertas
Tamala Jones
Seamus Dever
Michael McKean
Max Martini
Bruce Davison
Lee Tergesen
Lance Henriksen
Corbin Bernsen
Wilmer Calderon
Michael Cassidy
John Pyper-Ferguson
Bess Armstrong
Jason Beghe
Adrian Pasdar
Peter Onorati
Jeff Hephner
Jason Winston George
Mary Page Keller
Thomas Calabro
Jason Wiles
Samuel Page
Michael Rady
Andrew Leeds
Michael Connelly
Ever Carradine
Rebecca Budig
Samantha Quan
Neil Hopkins
Alastair Duncan
Brian Goodman
Lisa O'Hare
Ian Nelson
Bahar Soomekh
Michael Mosley
Chris Mulkey
Tom Irwin
D.B. Sweeney
Monet Mazur
Gina Cowell
Jay Paulson
Scott Paulin
Keith Robinson
Arye Gross
Rachel Boston
Gary Basaraba
Dennis Lehane
Brett Cullen
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