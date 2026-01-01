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Castle
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Castle (2009)
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"Castle" cast
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Nathan Fillion
Richard Castle
Stana Katic
Susan Sullivan
Martha Rodgers
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Captain Roy Montgomery
Molly C. Quinn
Alexis Castle
Jon Huertas
Tamala Jones
Seamus Dever
Tom Bergeron
Anne Ramsay
Julie Gonzalo
Julie Clare
Rick Gonzalez
Abigail Spencer
Scott Cohen
Brady Smith
Currie Graham
Michaela McManus
Gregg Henry
Jeffrey Pierce
Kathleen Rose Perkins
Jay R. Ferguson
Diana-Maria Riva
Ray Wise
Reed Diamond
Stephen J. Cannell
Dana Delany
Marc Blucas
Anita Barone
Michael Connelly
Navi Rawat
Graham Beckel
Kelly Carlson
Anne Dudek
Robin Thomas
William R. Moses
Arye Gross
Perrey Reeves
David Ramsey
Mark Moses
Devon Gummersall
J.B. Smoove
Matt Barr
Eddie Shin
Leonard Roberts
Michael Ironside
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