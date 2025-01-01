Menu
Castle
Castle
Quotes
Castle quotes
[repeated season 3 open]
Richard Castle
[v.o] There are two kinds of folks who sit around thinking about how to kill people: psychopaths and mystery writers. I'm the kind that pays better. Who am I?
Richard Castle
I'm Rick Castle.
Richard Castle
Castle.
Richard Castle
Castle.
Richard Castle
I really am ruggedly handsome, aren't I?
Richard Castle
[v.o] Every writer needs inspiration, and I found mine.
Kate Beckett
I'm Detective Kate Beckett.
Kate Beckett
Beckett.
Ilya
Aah!
Richard Castle
Beckett?
Kate Beckett
[restraining suspect] Could you get some backup, please?
Richard Castle
[v.o] And thanks to my friendship with the Mayor, I get to be on her case.
Kate Beckett
[caught searching Castle's book in a bathroom stall by Castle] Oh!
Richard Castle
Do I look like a killer to you?
Kate Beckett
Yes; you kill my patience.
Richard Castle
[v.o] And together we catch killers.
Kate Beckett
I *hate* this case.
Richard Castle
I know! Isn't it great?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated season 2 episode open]
Richard Castle
[v.o] There are two kinds of folks who sit around thinking about how to kill people: psychopaths and mystery writers. I'm the kind that pays better. Who am I?
Richard Castle
I'm Rick Castle.
Richard Castle
Castle.
Richard Castle
Castle.
Richard Castle
I really am ruggedly handsome, aren't I?
Richard Castle
[v.o] Every writer needs inspiration, and I found mine.
Kate Beckett
Detective Kate Beckett.
Kate Beckett
Beckett.
Kate Beckett
Beckett.
Kate Beckett
Nikki Heat?
Martha Rodgers
The character he's basing on you.
Richard Castle
[v.o] And thanks to my friendship with the Mayor, I get to be on her case.
Richard Castle
I'd be happy to let you spank me.
Richard Castle
[v.o] And together we catch killers.
Richard Castle
We make a pretty good team, you know. Like Starsky and Hutch, Turner and Hooch.
Kate Beckett
You do remind me a little of Hooch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richard Castle
I really am ruggedly handsome, aren't I?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated lines]
Kate Beckett
Thanks for
[whatever Castle has done]
Richard Castle
Always.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Nathan Fillion
Stana Katic
Syuzan Sallivan
