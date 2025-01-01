Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Castle Quotes

Castle quotes

[repeated season 3 open]
Richard Castle [v.o] There are two kinds of folks who sit around thinking about how to kill people: psychopaths and mystery writers. I'm the kind that pays better. Who am I?
Richard Castle I'm Rick Castle.
Richard Castle Castle.
Richard Castle Castle.
Richard Castle I really am ruggedly handsome, aren't I?
Richard Castle [v.o] Every writer needs inspiration, and I found mine.
Kate Beckett I'm Detective Kate Beckett.
Kate Beckett Beckett.
Ilya Aah!
Richard Castle Beckett?
Kate Beckett [restraining suspect] Could you get some backup, please?
Richard Castle [v.o] And thanks to my friendship with the Mayor, I get to be on her case.
Kate Beckett [caught searching Castle's book in a bathroom stall by Castle] Oh!
Richard Castle Do I look like a killer to you?
Kate Beckett Yes; you kill my patience.
Richard Castle [v.o] And together we catch killers.
Kate Beckett I *hate* this case.
Richard Castle I know! Isn't it great?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated season 2 episode open]
Richard Castle [v.o] There are two kinds of folks who sit around thinking about how to kill people: psychopaths and mystery writers. I'm the kind that pays better. Who am I?
Richard Castle I'm Rick Castle.
Richard Castle Castle.
Richard Castle Castle.
Richard Castle I really am ruggedly handsome, aren't I?
Richard Castle [v.o] Every writer needs inspiration, and I found mine.
Kate Beckett Detective Kate Beckett.
Kate Beckett Beckett.
Kate Beckett Beckett.
Kate Beckett Nikki Heat?
Martha Rodgers The character he's basing on you.
Richard Castle [v.o] And thanks to my friendship with the Mayor, I get to be on her case.
Richard Castle I'd be happy to let you spank me.
Richard Castle [v.o] And together we catch killers.
Richard Castle We make a pretty good team, you know. Like Starsky and Hutch, Turner and Hooch.
Kate Beckett You do remind me a little of Hooch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richard Castle I really am ruggedly handsome, aren't I?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated lines]
Kate Beckett Thanks for
[whatever Castle has done]
Richard Castle Always.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more