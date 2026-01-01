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Castle Rock
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Castle Rock (2019)
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"Castle Rock" cast
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Lizzy Caplan
Annie Wilkes
Paul Sparks
Barkhad Abdi
Abdi Howlwadaag
Yusra Warsama
Dr. Nadia Howlwadaag
Elsie Fisher
Joy Wilkes
Matthew Alan
Chris Merrill
Tim Robbins
Alison Wright
Frances Conroy
John Hoogenakker
Sarah Gadon
Bill Skarsgard
Faysal Ahmed
Skylan Brooks
Greg Grunberg
Tenea Intriago
Aaron Staton
Robin Weigert
Abigail Corrigan
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