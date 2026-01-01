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Kinoafisha
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Carnival Row
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Carnival Row (2023)
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"Carnival Row" cast
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Orlando Bloom
Cara Delevingne
Vignette Stonemoss
Simon McBurney
Tamzin Merchant
Imogen Spurnrose
David Gyasi
Agreus Astrayon
Karla Crome
Tourmaline Larou
Andrew Gower
Ezra Spurnrose
Jay Ali
Arty Froushan
Jonah Breakspear
Joanne Whalley
Jamie Harris
Caroline Ford
Sophie Longerbane
Ariyon Bakare
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