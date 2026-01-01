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Kinoafisha TV Shows Californication Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Californication (2008)

"Californication" cast All info
David Duchovny
David Duchovny
Hank Moody Natascha McElhone
Natascha McElhone
Pamela Adlon
Pamela Adlon
Marcy Runkle Madeleine Martin
Madeleine Martin
Becca Moody Madeline Zima
Madeline Zima
Mia Lewis Evan Handler
Evan Handler
Charlie Runkle
Paula Marshall
Callum Keith Rennie
Carla Gallo
Carla Gallo
Angus Macfadyen
Angus Macfadyen
Paul Lieber
Justine Bateman
Rachel Miner
Rachel Miner
Meredith Monroe
Mädchen Amick
Mädchen Amick
Michelle Lombardo
Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller
Hal Ozsan
Vincent Angell
Carly Pope
Carly Pope
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