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Californication
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Californication (2008)
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"Californication" cast
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David Duchovny
Hank Moody
Natascha McElhone
Pamela Adlon
Marcy Runkle
Madeleine Martin
Becca Moody
Madeline Zima
Mia Lewis
Evan Handler
Charlie Runkle
Paula Marshall
Callum Keith Rennie
Carla Gallo
Angus Macfadyen
Paul Lieber
Justine Bateman
Rachel Miner
Meredith Monroe
Mädchen Amick
Michelle Lombardo
Ezra Miller
Hal Ozsan
Vincent Angell
Carly Pope
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