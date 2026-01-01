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Californication
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Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Cinematography for a Half-Hour Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Cinematography for a Half-Hour Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best International
Nominee
Best International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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