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Kinoafisha TV Shows Californication Awards

"Californication" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Cinematography for a Half-Hour Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Cinematography for a Half-Hour Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best International
Nominee
 Best International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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