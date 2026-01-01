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Kinoafisha
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Bullets
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Bullets (2018)
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"Bullets" cast
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Krista Kosonen
Mari Saari
Sibel Kekili
Madina Taburova
Tommi Korpela
Jani Volanen
Leo Sjöman
Leo Honkonen
Dragomir Mrsic
Outi Mäenpää
Nika Savolainen
Jasmin Mora
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