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Kinoafisha
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Bull
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Season 6
Cast and roles
Season 6 Cast of the Series Bull (2021)
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"Bull" cast
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Michael Weatherly
Geneva Carr
Marissa Morgan
Yara Martinez
Jaime Lee Kirchner
Danny James
Christopher Neal Jackson
Chunk Palmer
MacKenzie Meehan
Lou Diamond Phillips
Frankie Faison
Heather Simms
Peter Riegert
Patrick Breen
Rod McLachlan
Jill Flint
Julie Dretzin
Edward Akrout
Erich Bergen
Ryan Cooper
Florencia Lozano
Matt Dellapina
Patrick Mulvey
Sam Daly
Sharon Washington
Sinclair Daniel
Lev Gorn
Haviland Morris
Adam Irigoyen
Jazzy Kae
Yasha Jackson
Will Rogers
Anna Khaja
Betsy Aidem
Jeff Adler
Mandy Gonzalez
Daniel Cosgrove
Rob Campbell
Peter Jacobson
Mark Zeisler
Lilla Crawford
Stephen Spinella
Teddy Cañez
Scott Speiser
Amirah Vann
Michael Oberholtzer
Melissa Navia
Eric Stoltz
Dominic Fumusa
Leslie Silva
Sam Breslin Wright
Teddy Coluca
Negin Farsad
Natalie Gold
Zachary Booth
Sasha Diamond
Lana Young
Cindy Cheung
David Call
Kathleen Chalfant
J. Tucker Smith
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