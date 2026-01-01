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Buffy the Vampire Slayer
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Season 7
Cast and roles
Season 7 Cast of the Series Buffy the Vampire Slayer (2002)
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"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" cast
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Sarah Michelle Gellar
Nicholas Brendon
Emma Caulfield Ford
Michelle Trachtenberg
Dawn Summers
James Marsters
Spike
Alyson Hannigan
Willow Rosenberg
Tom Lenk
Thad Luckinbill
Abraham Benrubi
Danny Strong
Azura Skye
Anthony Head
Rupert Giles
Robinne Lee
Zachery Ty Bryan
Alexandra Breckenridge
Ashanti
Brandon Keener
Eliza Dushku
Adam Busch
Kristine Sutherland
Joyce Summers
Iyari Limon
Andy Umberger
Glenn Morshower
Nathan Fillion
Clara Bryant
Rob Nagle
D.B. Woodside
Kali Rocha
Rick Gonzalez
David Boreanaz
Angel
Yan England
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