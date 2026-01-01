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Kinoafisha TV Shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer Seasons Season 7 Cast and roles

Season 7 Cast of the Series Buffy the Vampire Slayer (2002)

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" cast All info
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Nicholas Brendon
Nicholas Brendon
Emma Caulfield Ford
Emma Caulfield Ford
Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg
Dawn Summers James Marsters
James Marsters
Spike Alyson Hannigan
Alyson Hannigan
Willow Rosenberg
Tom Lenk
Thad Luckinbill
Abraham Benrubi
Abraham Benrubi
Danny Strong
Danny Strong
Azura Skye
Anthony Head
Anthony Head
Rupert Giles
Robinne Lee
Zachery Ty Bryan
Alexandra Breckenridge
Alexandra Breckenridge
Ashanti
Brandon Keener
Eliza Dushku
Eliza Dushku
Adam Busch
Kristine Sutherland
Joyce Summers
Iyari Limon
Andy Umberger
Glenn Morshower
Glenn Morshower
Nathan Fillion
Nathan Fillion
Clara Bryant
Rob Nagle
D.B. Woodside
D.B. Woodside
Kali Rocha
Rick Gonzalez
Rick Gonzalez
David Boreanaz
David Boreanaz
Angel Yan England
Yan England
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