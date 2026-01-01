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Kinoafisha TV Shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer Seasons Season 4 Cast and roles

Season 4 Cast of the Series Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1999)

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" cast All info
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Nicholas Brendon
Nicholas Brendon
Alyson Hannigan
Alyson Hannigan
Willow Rosenberg Marc Blucas
Marc Blucas
Riley Finn James Marsters
James Marsters
Spike Seth Green
Seth Green
Anthony Head
Anthony Head
Rupert Giles
Dagney Kerr
Kristine Sutherland
Joyce Summers
Emma Caulfield Ford
Emma Caulfield Ford
Amber Benson
Tara Maclay
Robin Sax
Leonard Roberts
Adam Kaufman
Danny Strong
Danny Strong
Bailey Chase
Conor O'Farrell
Lindsay Crouse
Andy Umberger
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal
Phina Oruche
Eric Matheny
Steven M. Porter
Jason Hall
Katharine Towne
Rob Benedict
David Wells
Jack Stehlin
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