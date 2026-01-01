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Buffy the Vampire Slayer
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1999)
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"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" cast
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Sarah Michelle Gellar
Nicholas Brendon
Alyson Hannigan
Willow Rosenberg
Marc Blucas
Riley Finn
James Marsters
Spike
Seth Green
Anthony Head
Rupert Giles
Dagney Kerr
Kristine Sutherland
Joyce Summers
Emma Caulfield Ford
Amber Benson
Tara Maclay
Robin Sax
Leonard Roberts
Adam Kaufman
Danny Strong
Bailey Chase
Conor O'Farrell
Lindsay Crouse
Andy Umberger
Pedro Pascal
Phina Oruche
Eric Matheny
Steven M. Porter
Jason Hall
Katharine Towne
Rob Benedict
David Wells
Jack Stehlin
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