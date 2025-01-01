Menu
Buffy the Vampire Slayer quotes

Rupert Giles In every generation there is a Chosen One. She alone will stand against the vampires, the demons and the forces of darkness. She is the Slayer.
[repeated line]
Faith Five by five.
Dawn Summers Oh my God. You will never believe what happened at school today!
Buffy Summers Everybody started singing and dancing?
Dawn Summers [disappointed] I gave birth to a pterodactyl.
Anya Oh my God. Did it sing?
Cordelia Chase You're really campagning for Bitch Of The Year, aren't you?
Buffy Summers As defending champion, you nervous?
Buffy Summers Amy! How've you been?
Amy Madison Rat. You?
Buffy Summers Dead.
Amy Madison Oh.
Xander Harris Who's a little fear demon? Come on, who's a little fear demon?
Rupert Giles Xander, don't taunt it.
Xander Harris What, can it hurt me?
Rupert Giles No, it's just... tacky.
Anya For God's sakes Andrew, you've been in here for 30 minutes. What are you doing?
Andrew Wells Entertaining and educating.
Anya Why can't you just masturbate like the rest of us?
Buffy Summers Cordelia. Your mouth is open, sound is coming from it. This is never good.
Anya I know you like me. I've seen you looking at my breasts.
Xander Harris No offense, but when a guy does that, it just means his eyes are open.
Dawn Summers [as Buffy offers chicken to the Scooby-gang] I think I'll take a drumstick.
Willow Rosenberg I'm a breast gal myself. But of course, you already knew that.
Spike It's nice to watch you be happy. For them, even. I don't see it a lot. You... You glow.
Buffy Summers That's because the dress is radioactive.
Willow Rosenberg [about Xander dating Cordelia] What's his number? Oh yeah, 1-800-I'm-dating-a-skanky-hoe.
Buffy Summers Meow.
Willow Rosenberg Really? I've never gotten a 'meow' before.
Dawn Summers When do I get to patrol?
Buffy Summers Not until you're never.
Buffy Summers So Dawn's in trouble. Must be Tuesday.
Cordelia Chase No way! I wish us into bizarro-land and you two guys are still together?
Spike Who do you kill for fun around here?
Buffy Summers I seem to be having a slight case of nudity here.
Oz It looks dead. It smells dead. Yet it's moving around. That's interesting.
Mayor Richard Wilkins Man, I'm feeling chipper! Who's up for a root beer?
Willow Rosenberg So I guess it's true: scythe matters.
Mayor Richard Wilkins Where is the courier? I told him to come so he could get his money.
Faith I made him an offer he couldn't survive.
Jonathan Levinson Stop touching my magic bone!
Mayor Richard Wilkins [clears his throat] Well, what a day this is. A special day. Today is our centennial - the 100th anniversary of the founding of Sunnydale and I know what that means to all you kids... not a darn thing. Because today, something much more important happens - today you all graduate from high school. Today, all the pain, all the work, all the excitement is finally over. And what's a hundred years of history compared to that?
Buffy Summers My God, he's gonna do the entire speech!
Willow Rosenberg Man, just ascend, already!
Buffy Summers Evil!
Mayor Richard Wilkins It's been a long road getting here. For you. For Sunnydale. There's been achievement, joy, good times. And there's been grief... there's been loss. Some people who should be here today... aren't. But we are... journey's end. And what is a journey? Is it just... distance travelled? Time spent? No. It's what happens on the way. It's the things that shape you. At the end of the journey, you're not the same. Today is about change. Graduation doesn't just mean you're circumstances change. It means you do. You ascend to a higher level. Nothing will ever be the same. Nothing.
[the Sun begins to eclipse and the Mayor doubles over in pain]
Mayor Richard Wilkins And so, as we look back on...
[the Mayor trails off again]
Mayor Richard Wilkins on the events that have brought us to this day...
[he convulses again]
Buffy Summers [whispers] Come on.
Mayor Richard Wilkins We... we must all...
[this time he yells out in pain]
Mayor Richard Wilkins it has begun. My destiny. It's a little sooner than I expected. I had this whole section on civic pride... but I guess we'll just skip to the big finish.
[the Mayor begins to visibly transform into a giant, demonic snake and lets out an inhuman cry of triumph]
Buffy Summers Will, let's be realistic here. OK, your basic spells are usually only about 50/50.
Willow Rosenberg Oh, yeah? Well, so's your face!
Xander Harris You know what day is great for a break-up? Any day but Valentine's Day!
Billy 'Ford' Fordham I thought you were slaying a vampire.
Buffy Summers I was whatting a what?
Drusilla Say uncle. Oh that's right, you killed my uncle.
Billy 'Ford' Fordham I know all your deepest secrets, Summers.
Xander Harris Care to make a small wager on that?
Angel Sorry about the chains. It's not that I don't trust you, it's... Actually, it is that I don't trust you
[repeated line]
Dawn Summers I'm not a kid!
Xander Harris Are you ready to get down, you funky party weasel?
[repeated line]
Buffy Summers From beneath you, it devours.
Angelus [Giles wakes up in Angelus's mansion after being kidnapped by Drusilla] Hi Rupert. I wasn't sure you were gonna wake up. You had me worried.
Rupert Giles [gets to his feet] What do you want?
Angelus [cheerfully] I want to torture you. I used to love it and it's been a long time. I mean the last time I tortured somebody, they didn't even have chainsaws.
[Angelus walks over to the statue of Acathla, a demon he's trying to awaken that will suck the world into Hell]
Angelus Oh, yeah... Acathla. He's an even harder guy to wake up than you are. I mean I've performed the ritual... said all the right phrases, blood on my hand... got nothing, big doughnut hole for my troubles. I figure you know the ritual, you're pretty up on these things, you could probably tell me what I'm doing wrong. But honestly, I sorta hope you don't... because I really want to torture you.
[repeated line]
Oz Who is that girl?
Xander Harris [to Anya, after he caught her having sex with Spike at the Magic Box] I look at you, and I feel sick.
Angel I know what you're thinking, but don't worry, I don't bite.
[repeated line]
Ted Buchanan Beg to differ.
Spike [to the vampire inhabitants of Sunnydale] Me and Dru, we're movin' in.
