Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Brooklyn Nine-Nine Quotes

Brooklyn Nine-Nine quotes

[repeated line]
Jake Peralta Title of your sex tape.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Jake Peralta Noice. Smort.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated lines]
Terry Jeffords *Nine-nine!*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Raymond Holt *Bingpot!*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Raymond Holt *Hot damn!*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Raymond Holt Don't say son.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jake Peralta Cool. Cool. Cool.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more