Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Quotes
Brooklyn Nine-Nine quotes
Quotes
[repeated line]
Jake Peralta
Title of your sex tape.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Jake Peralta
Noice. Smort.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated lines]
Terry Jeffords
*Nine-nine!*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Raymond Holt
*Bingpot!*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Raymond Holt
*Hot damn!*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Raymond Holt
Don't say son.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jake Peralta
Cool. Cool. Cool.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Andy Samberg
Terry Crews
Andre Braugher
