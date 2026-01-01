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Kinoafisha
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The Bridge
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series The Bridge (2015)
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"The Bridge" cast
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Sofia Helin
Thure Lindhardt
Dag Malmberg
Maria Kulle
Sarah Boberg
Rafael Pettersson
Adam Pålsson
Kirsten Olesen
Nicolas Bro
Sarah-Sofie Boussnina
Ann Petrén
Louise Peterhoff
Michael Slebsager
Reuben Sallmander
Sonja Richter
Ida Engvoll
Christopher Læssø
Anna Bjork
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