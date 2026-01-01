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Broadchurch
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Broadchurch (2015)
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"Broadchurch" cast
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David Tennant
D.I. Alec Hardy
Matthew Gravelle
Joe Miller
Eve Myles
Eliza Bennett
Olivia Colman
D.S. Ellie Miller
Andrew Buchan
Mark Latimer
Janet Dibley
James D'Arcy
Lee Ashworth
Jodie Whittaker
Beth Latimer
Adam Wilson
Tom Miller
Tanya Franks
Jonathan Bailey
Olly Stevens
Lucy Cohu
Charlotte Beaumont
Chloe Latimer
Charlotte Rampling
Jocelyn Knight
Charlotte Rampling
Jocelyn Knight
Carolyn Pickles
Maggie Radcliffe
Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Sharon Bishop
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Abby Thompson
Pauline Quirke
Susan Wright
William Andrews
Arthur Darvill
Rev. Paul Coates
Gbemisola Ikumelo
Meera Syal
Judge Sonia Sharma
Joe Sims
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