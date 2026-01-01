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Broadchurch
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Broadchurch (2013)
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"Broadchurch" cast
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David Tennant
D.I. Alec Hardy
Jodie Whittaker
Beth Latimer
Andrew Buchan
Mark Latimer
Adam Wilson
Tom Miller
Olivia Colman
D.S. Ellie Miller
Tracey Childs
Will Mellor
Arthur Darvill
Rev. Paul Coates
Matthew Gravelle
Joe Miller
Joe Sims
Charlotte Beaumont
Chloe Latimer
Peter de Jersey
Carolyn Pickles
Maggie Radcliffe
Susan Brown
Liz Roper
Tanya Franks
Simone McAullay
Jonathan Bailey
Olly Stevens
Pauline Quirke
Susan Wright
Vicky McClure
Karen White
David Bradley
Jack Marshall
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