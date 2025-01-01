Menu
Broadchurch Quotes

Broadchurch quotes

DS Ellie Miller Most people have a moral compass.
DI Alec Hardy Compasses break.
DS Ellie Miller You don't eat fish and chips? What kind of Scot are you?
