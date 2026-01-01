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Kinoafisha TV Shows Breaking Bad Seasons Season 4 Cast and roles

Season 4 Cast of the Series Breaking Bad (2011)

"Breaking Bad" cast All info
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Walter White Anna Gunn
Anna Gunn
Skyler White Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul
Jesse Pinkman Dean Norris
Dean Norris
Hank Schrader Betsy Brandt
Betsy Brandt
Marie Schrader Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk
Saul Goodman RJ Mitte
RJ Mitte
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito
Nigel Gibbs
Jonathan Banks
Jonathan Banks
Jennifer Hasty
Christopher Cousins
Maurice Compte
Maurice Compte
Billy Barr
Steven Michael Quezada
Jim Beaver
Mark Margolis
Mark Margolis
Rob Brownstein
Rob Brownstein
Jeremy Howard
David Costabile
David Costabile
Damon Herriman
Damon Herriman
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