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Breaking Bad
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series Breaking Bad (2008)
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"Breaking Bad" cast
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Bryan Cranston
Walter White
Anna Gunn
Skyler White
Aaron Paul
Jesse Pinkman
Dean Norris
Hank Schrader
Betsy Brandt
Marie Schrader
RJ Mitte
Max Arciniega
Raymond Cruz
Adam Godley
Tess Harper
Steven Michael Quezada
Jessica Hecht
Carmen Serano
John Koyama
Beth Bailey
Matt Jones
Michael Bofshever
Geoffrey Rivas
William Sterchi
Kyle Bornheimer
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