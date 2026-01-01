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Kinoafisha TV Shows Breaking Bad Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Breaking Bad (2008)

"Breaking Bad" cast All info
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Walter White Anna Gunn
Anna Gunn
Skyler White Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul
Jesse Pinkman Dean Norris
Dean Norris
Hank Schrader Betsy Brandt
Betsy Brandt
Marie Schrader RJ Mitte
RJ Mitte
Max Arciniega
Raymond Cruz
Raymond Cruz
Adam Godley
Adam Godley
Tess Harper
Steven Michael Quezada
Jessica Hecht
Jessica Hecht
Carmen Serano
John Koyama
Beth Bailey
Matt Jones
Matt Jones
Michael Bofshever
Geoffrey Rivas
William Sterchi
Kyle Bornheimer
Kyle Bornheimer
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