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Kinoafisha TV Shows Boys Over Flowers Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Boys Over Flowers (2009)

"Boys Over Flowers" cast All info
Koo Hye-seon
Min-Ho Lee
Min-Ho Lee
Kim Hyun-joong
Kim Beom
Kim Beom
Kim Joon
Lee Hye-yeong
Lee Hye-yeong
Chae-young Han
Jeong Ho-bin
Lim Ye-jin
An Seok-hwan
Kim Hyeon-joong
Lee Min-jung
Young-ok Kim
Park Ji-bin
Lee Min-jeong
Kim So-eun
Ju-hwan Lim
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