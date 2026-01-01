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Kinoafisha
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Boys Over Flowers
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Boys Over Flowers (2009)
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"Boys Over Flowers" cast
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Koo Hye-seon
Min-Ho Lee
Kim Hyun-joong
Kim Beom
Kim Joon
Lee Hye-yeong
Chae-young Han
Jeong Ho-bin
Lim Ye-jin
An Seok-hwan
Kim Hyeon-joong
Lee Min-jung
Young-ok Kim
Park Ji-bin
Lee Min-jeong
Kim So-eun
Ju-hwan Lim
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