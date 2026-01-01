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BoJack Horseman
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
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