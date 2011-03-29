Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
About
Body of Proof
Seasons
Body of Proof All seasons
Body of Proof
16+
Production year
2011
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
8.3
12
votes
7.1
IMDb
All seasons of "Body of Proof"
Season 1
9 episodes
29 March 2011 - 17 May 2011
Season 2
20 episodes
20 September 2011 - 10 April 2012
Season 3
13 episodes
19 February 2013 - 28 May 2013
