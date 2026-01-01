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Kinoafisha
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Blood
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Blood (2018)
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"Blood" cast
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Adrian Dunbar
Carolina Main
Diarmuid Noyes
Michael Hogan
Ian Lloyd Anderson
Paul Crowley
Seán Duggan
Dez Breen
Ingrid Craigie
Mary Hogan
Mae Higgins
Áine Ní Mhuirí
Joe Gallagher
Geraldine McAlinden
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