"Blood" is an Irish psychological thriller about family, memory, and how past sins can influence the present. There is no universal truth here: the interpretation of truth depends on the interlocutor. The series introduces us to the Hogan family, each of whom has a complicated life story. They are afraid to share their secrets and experiences, even when something terrible happens. But they will have to change their perspectives in order to find the culprit. The main mystery is whether the characters can trust each other.

