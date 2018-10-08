Menu
1 poster
Blood (2018 - 2020)

Production year 2018
Country Ireland
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Blood" is an Irish psychological thriller about family, memory, and how past sins can influence the present. There is no universal truth here: the interpretation of truth depends on the interlocutor. The series introduces us to the Hogan family, each of whom has a complicated life story. They are afraid to share their secrets and experiences, even when something terrible happens. But they will have to change their perspectives in order to find the culprit. The main mystery is whether the characters can trust each other.
Cast
Ingrid Craigie
Ian Lloyd Anderson
Darragh O'Toole
Adrian Dunbar
Diarmuid Noyes
Carolina Main
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Blood - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 6 episodes
 
Blood - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 6 episodes
 
Stills
