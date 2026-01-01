Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Blizko k serdcu
Seasons
Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Blizko k serdcu (2020)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
"Blizko k serdcu" cast
All info
Anna Levanova
Aleksey Mitin
Liza Maiska
Sofia Kovaleva
Mariya Trepikova
Oksana Voronina
Inna Miroshnichenko
Sergey Komarovsky
Maksym Donets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree