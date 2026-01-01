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Black Widows
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Black Widows (2016)
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"Black Widows" cast
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Cecilia Forss
Cecilia Forss
Rebeka Axelsson
Synnøve Macody Lund
Johanne Rønningen
Beate Bille
Kira Just Bergman
Synnøve Macody Lund
Kyrre Hellum
Peter Stormare
Ken Vedsegaard
Peter Andersson
Anders Berg
Alva Bengts
Janina Berman
Anders T. Andersen
Axel Bøyum
Katarina Ewerlöf
Johannes Kuhnke
Charlotte Fich
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