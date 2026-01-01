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Black Sails
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Black Sails (2015)
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"Black Sails" cast
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Toby Stephens
Hannah New
Eleanor Guthrie
Luke Arnold
John Silver
Jessica Parker Kennedy
Max
Tom Hopper
Zach McGowan
Captain Charles Vane
Toby Schmitz
Clara Paget
Anne Bonny
Louise Barnes
Miranda Barlow
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Mr. Scott
Sean Cameron Michael
Richard Guthrie
Rupert Penry-Jones
Meganne Young
David Dukas
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