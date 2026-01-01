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Kinoafisha TV Shows Black Sails Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Black Sails (2015)

"Black Sails" cast All info
Toby Stephens
Toby Stephens
Hannah New
Hannah New
Eleanor Guthrie Luke Arnold
Luke Arnold
John Silver Jessica Parker Kennedy
Jessica Parker Kennedy
Max Tom Hopper
Tom Hopper
Zach McGowan
Zach McGowan
Captain Charles Vane Toby Schmitz
Toby Schmitz
Clara Paget
Clara Paget
Anne Bonny
Louise Barnes
Miranda Barlow
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Mr. Scott Sean Cameron Michael
Sean Cameron Michael
Richard Guthrie Rupert Penry-Jones
Rupert Penry-Jones
Meganne Young
David Dukas
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