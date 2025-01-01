Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Black Mirror
Quotes
Black Mirror quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Kenny
[sobbing] They filmed me.
Hector
Filmed you...
Kenny
Through my computer camera.
Hector
What, like, filmed you?
Kenny
Yeah, like, you know, doing it.
Hector
Like sex?
Kenny
No. Like, you... you know.
Hector
Jerking off. Jerking off to porn or something? Well, everyone does that. The fucking pope probably does that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Alex Lawther
Jerome Flynn
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree