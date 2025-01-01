Menu
Black Mirror Quotes

Black Mirror quotes

Kenny [sobbing] They filmed me.
Hector Filmed you...
Kenny Through my computer camera.
Hector What, like, filmed you?
Kenny Yeah, like, you know, doing it.
Hector Like sex?
Kenny No. Like, you... you know.
Hector Jerking off. Jerking off to porn or something? Well, everyone does that. The fucking pope probably does that.
