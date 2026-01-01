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Kinoafisha TV Shows Black Mirror Awards

"Black Mirror" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2026 Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Winner
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Winner
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Writer, Drama
Winner
Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Winner
Limited Drama
Nominee
 Costume Design
Nominee
 Production Design
Nominee
 Scripted Casting
Nominee
 Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Make Up & Hair Design
Winner
Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Special, Visual and Graphic Effects
Nominee
 Best Photography & Lighting: Fiction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026 BAFTA Awards 2026
Original Music, Fiction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Single Drama
Nominee
 Single Drama
Nominee
 Leading Actor
Nominee
 Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Single Drama
Nominee
 Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Production Design
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Production Design
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Most Frightened Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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