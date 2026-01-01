Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Black Mirror
Awards
"Black Mirror" updates
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Q&A
All info
Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Winner
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Winner
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Writer, Drama
Winner
Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Winner
Limited Drama
Nominee
Costume Design
Nominee
Production Design
Nominee
Scripted Casting
Nominee
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Make Up & Hair Design
Winner
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Special, Visual and Graphic Effects
Nominee
Best Photography & Lighting: Fiction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026
Original Music, Fiction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Single Drama
Nominee
Single Drama
Nominee
Leading Actor
Nominee
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Single Drama
Nominee
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Production Design
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Production Design
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Most Frightened Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree