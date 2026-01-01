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Black Lightning
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Black Lightning (2021)
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"Black Lightning" cast
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Cress Williams
Nafessa Williams
China Anne McClain
Jennifer Pierce
China Anne McClain
Christine Adams
Lynn Stewart
Marvin Jones III
Tobias Whale
Jordan Calloway
Chantal Thuy
James Remar
Peter Gambi
Laura Kariuki
Bill Duke
Melissa De Sousa
Alexander Hodge
Helen Joo Lee
Sofia Vassilieva
James Roch
Bethann Hardison
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