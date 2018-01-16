And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light
Season 1 / Episode 513 February 2018
Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder
Season 1 / Episode 627 February 2018
Equinox: The Book of Fate
Season 1 / Episode 76 March 2018
The Book of Revelations
Season 1 / Episode 813 March 2018
The Book of Little Black Lies
Season 1 / Episode 920 March 2018
Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption
Season 1 / Episode 1027 March 2018
Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion
Season 1 / Episode 113 April 2018
The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain
Season 1 / Episode 1210 April 2018
Shadow of Death: The Book of War
Season 1 / Episode 1317 April 2018
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 8 серии сериала «Черная молния» супергерои Джефферсон и Анисса объединяются, чтобы раскрыть громкое преступление с использованием ядерного топлива, а Гамби оказывается в шатком положении. Чем завершится расследование убийства?
