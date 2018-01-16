Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Black Lightning Seasons Season 1 Episode 4

Black Lightning 2018 episode 4 season 1

"Black Lightning" season 1 all episodes
The Resurrection
Season 1 / Episode 1 16 January 2018
LaWanda: The Book of Hope
Season 1 / Episode 2 23 January 2018
LaWanda: The Book of Burial
Season 1 / Episode 3 30 January 2018
Black Jesus
Season 1 / Episode 4 6 February 2018
And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light
Season 1 / Episode 5 13 February 2018
Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder
Season 1 / Episode 6 27 February 2018
Equinox: The Book of Fate
Season 1 / Episode 7 6 March 2018
The Book of Revelations
Season 1 / Episode 8 13 March 2018
The Book of Little Black Lies
Season 1 / Episode 9 20 March 2018
Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption
Season 1 / Episode 10 27 March 2018
Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion
Season 1 / Episode 11 3 April 2018
The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain
Season 1 / Episode 12 10 April 2018
Shadow of Death: The Book of War
Season 1 / Episode 13 17 April 2018
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Черная молния» в школе появляется новый сильнодействующий наркотик, который обретает популярность среди учеников. Анисса и Джефферсон пытаются выяснить, кто занимается его производством и распространением.

