Black Books quotes

Bernard [selling a book] Enjoy. It's dreadful, but it's quite short.
Fran It'll be great seeing them all again, it'll be like being back at school!
Bernard You hated being at school, you had a terrible time.
Fran I never told you about that.
Bernard You didn't have to, I just look at your life now and work backwards!
Bernard Whores will have their trinkets.
Bernard [grabs a book at random] This one's good, you'll laugh, you'll cry, it'll change your life!
Bernard [hangover] No Doctors! Doctors are Satanists! That's why they write Ambulance backwards.
Chalkboard Don't.
Bernard Don't you DARE use the word "Party" as a verb in my shop!
Bernard Natural Selection favours the loud and aggressive, no offense, but genetically you are a cul-de-sac.
Manny What's the "L" for?
Bernard Ludwig, you know, like Beethoven.
Manny Ludwig? Why would your parents...
Bernard [Bernard gives him a stern look]
Bernard And what am I supposed to do while you're doing the Underpants Charleston with this insane, blind tart?
Bernard Every Day is another Betrayal.
Bernard I can feel pieces of my brain falling away like a wet cake.
Fran In Tibet you know what they do when they want something? They give something away!
Bernard Really? That must be why they're such a Dominant Global Power...
Bernard Lies! Subterfuge! Seething Corruption!
Fran I miss my shop.
Bernard You hated your shop.
Fran Yes, but hating it took up a big part of my life. I'm disconnected now, I keep buying little things to cheer myself up.
Fran Buy this!
Bernard What is it?
Fran It's a thing.
Bernard She remembers, and I'm not allowed to.
Bernard The little man in my hair is getting very annoyed.
Bernard It's not working out.
Manny But I'm good with the customers, I sold lots of books!
Bernard It's not that kind of operation...
Bernard They keep coming! THEY'RE LIKE A NEST OF PIGS!
Chalkboard No Anecdotage.
Bernard I only want French spoken in my Kitchen! An n' est pas anything else!
[fires crossbow bolt at an Ambience]
Bernard Putin!
T-shirt Flipper Dolphin Steaks.
Chalkboard Can't.
Bernard This isn't Waterstones!
Manny I wish I'd never been born.
T-shirt Veterans of Disorder.
Chalkboard No Prehensilizing!
Chalkboard No giggling.
Chalkboard No Chatting, No Smiling, Absolute Silence!
Bernard Why would I want to do that, when I can do this?
[moshing]
Bernard I'm cold! I've got Tinnitus, Chilblains and Thrush!
Bernard This is a bookshop, Manny. What's wrong with that?
Bernard He doesn't know the alphabet! He can't read
[raises Manny's hair for emphasis]
Bernard at all!
Bernard Oh, no! More hobbledehoy!
Fran Shh, Manny! It's the beetroot talking!
Bernard I have spoken!
Manny You have a heart of stone!
Fran I always thought of it as a piece of Flint.
Bernard [Hungover] Who are you? Have I joined a Cult?
Bernard I've discovered Television!
Bernard I love my thumbs.
Bernard You nearly hurt me in the shoulder, there!
Fran [Wrestling Bernard] Say Peanuts!
Tishtayan Granny The Bonds of Third Cousinhood cannot be broken!
Bernard Back to Reality!
Dave Mouse-Ears Smith It's Dealer's Choice...
