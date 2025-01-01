Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Black Books
Quotes
Black Books quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Bernard
[selling a book] Enjoy. It's dreadful, but it's quite short.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fran
It'll be great seeing them all again, it'll be like being back at school!
Bernard
You hated being at school, you had a terrible time.
Fran
I never told you about that.
Bernard
You didn't have to, I just look at your life now and work backwards!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
Whores will have their trinkets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
[grabs a book at random] This one's good, you'll laugh, you'll cry, it'll change your life!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
[hangover] No Doctors! Doctors are Satanists! That's why they write Ambulance backwards.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chalkboard
Don't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
Don't you DARE use the word "Party" as a verb in my shop!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
Natural Selection favours the loud and aggressive, no offense, but genetically you are a cul-de-sac.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Manny
What's the "L" for?
Bernard
Ludwig, you know, like Beethoven.
Manny
Ludwig? Why would your parents...
Bernard
[Bernard gives him a stern look]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
And what am I supposed to do while you're doing the Underpants Charleston with this insane, blind tart?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
Every Day is another Betrayal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
I can feel pieces of my brain falling away like a wet cake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fran
In Tibet you know what they do when they want something? They give something away!
Bernard
Really? That must be why they're such a Dominant Global Power...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
Lies! Subterfuge! Seething Corruption!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fran
I miss my shop.
Bernard
You hated your shop.
Fran
Yes, but hating it took up a big part of my life. I'm disconnected now, I keep buying little things to cheer myself up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fran
Buy this!
Bernard
What is it?
Fran
It's a thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
She remembers, and I'm not allowed to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
The little man in my hair is getting very annoyed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
It's not working out.
Manny
But I'm good with the customers, I sold lots of books!
Bernard
It's not that kind of operation...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
They keep coming! THEY'RE LIKE A NEST OF PIGS!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chalkboard
No Anecdotage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
I only want French spoken in my Kitchen! An n' est pas anything else!
[fires crossbow bolt at an Ambience]
Bernard
Putin!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
T-shirt
Flipper Dolphin Steaks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chalkboard
Can't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
This isn't Waterstones!
Manny
I wish I'd never been born.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
T-shirt
Veterans of Disorder.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chalkboard
No Prehensilizing!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chalkboard
No giggling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chalkboard
No Chatting, No Smiling, Absolute Silence!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
Why would I want to do that, when I can do this?
[moshing]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
I'm cold! I've got Tinnitus, Chilblains and Thrush!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
This is a bookshop, Manny. What's wrong with that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
He doesn't know the alphabet! He can't read
[raises Manny's hair for emphasis]
Bernard
at all!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
Oh, no! More hobbledehoy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fran
Shh, Manny! It's the beetroot talking!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
I have spoken!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Manny
You have a heart of stone!
Fran
I always thought of it as a piece of Flint.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
[Hungover] Who are you? Have I joined a Cult?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
I've discovered Television!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
I love my thumbs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
You nearly hurt me in the shoulder, there!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fran
[Wrestling Bernard] Say Peanuts!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tishtayan Granny
The Bonds of Third Cousinhood cannot be broken!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
Back to Reality!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dave Mouse-Ears Smith
It's Dealer's Choice...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Dylan Moran
Tamsin Greig
Bill Beyli
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree