"Björnstad" is a Scandinavian mini-series in the detective genre. The show's plot is based on a well-known Swedish bestseller. The action takes place in a small town called Björnstad. One beautiful day, a shocking event occurs in this place: the daughter of the local hockey team's director is raped on the eve of an important match. The worst part is that the main suspect in the case is the team's star hockey player. But is the boy really guilty of what happened? And if not, then who and why wants to frame him?

