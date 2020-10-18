Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Beartown

Beartown (2020 - 2020)

Björnstad 18+
Production year 2020
Country Sweden
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Björnstad" is a Scandinavian mini-series in the detective genre. The show's plot is based on a well-known Swedish bestseller. The action takes place in a small town called Björnstad. One beautiful day, a shocking event occurs in this place: the daughter of the local hockey team's director is raped on the eve of an important match. The worst part is that the main suspect in the case is the team's star hockey player. But is the boy really guilty of what happened? And if not, then who and why wants to frame him?
Tobias Zilliacus
Charlotta Jonsson
Aliette Opheim
Aliette Opheim
Ulf Stenberg
Miriam Benthe
Oliver Dufåker
Seasons
Beartown - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 5 episodes
 
