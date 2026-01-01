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Kinoafisha TV Shows Big Sky Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Big Sky"

Music from "Big Sky" All info
Big Sky (Original Score)
Big Sky (Original Score) 75 tracks. Trevor Morris
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 Bail Office Trevor Morris 2:15
2 Jerrie and Ronald Trevor Morris 2:18
3 Cassie and Kid Tucked In Trevor Morris 0:47
4 Sisters Wake Up Trevor Morris 2:52
5 Girls Fight to Escape Trevor Morris 1:09
6 Legarski Shoots Cody Trevor Morris 0:42
7 Just How Involved Were You Two Trevor Morris 1:46
8 Jenny and Cassie Plan a Search Trevor Morris 1:18
9 Cassie Worries About Cody Trevor Morris 1:03
10 Ronald and Jerrie Shower Trevor Morris 4:16
11 No We Do Not Wait Trevor Morris 1:06
12 Grace Escapes Trevor Morris 1:47
13 Ronald Discovers Escapes Trevor Morris 2:29
14 Jenny Questions Cult Leader Trevor Morris 1:30
15 Ronald Finds Shoe, Jenny Exits Tunnel Trevor Morris 1:39
16 Legarski Shoots Grace with Arrow Trevor Morris 2:06
17 Grace by River, Legarski Buries Fisherman Trevor Morris 0:48
18 Cassie Cries Trevor Morris 0:54
19 Legarski and Ronald in Bar Trevor Morris 2:13
20 Cassie and Dad Trevor Morris 1:28
21 Jenny Is a Cop Trevor Morris 1:19
22 Where Have You Been Trevor Morris 1:04
23 Legarski Gets SWAT Teamed Trevor Morris 3:13
24 Ronald and Cassie Cross Paths at Quilt Store Trevor Morris 2:37
25 Mid-Season Grand Finale Trevor Morris 2:29
26 Cassie and Legarski Aftermath Trevor Morris 1:07
27 Ron at Crime Scene, Legarski in Hospital Trevor Morris 1:00
28 Jenny and Cassie Learn Cody Is Dead Pt. 2 Trevor Morris 0:45
29 Cassie and Merilee Contemplate Trevor Morris 0:43
30 Vision of Cody Trevor Morris 1:00
31 Ron and Mom Contemplate Next Move Trevor Morris 1:31
32 Cody's Funeral Trevor Morris 1:30
33 Legarski Shows Sign of Recovery Trevor Morris 1:36
34 Jenny, Cassie, Grace and Tubb on a Search Trevor Morris 1:11
35 Legarski's Memory Is Half Gone Trevor Morris 0:53
36 Search Party Finds Where Body Was Dumped Trevor Morris 0:43
37 Legarski with Lawyer, Grace to See Legarski Trevor Morris 1:44
38 Merilee Asks Legarski About Erik, Legarski Shows Sign of Deception, Ron in Basement Trevor Morris 2:25
39 Search for Erik, Cassie Asks Ron About Erik Trevor Morris 2:03
40 Jerrie IDs Ron, Ron Preparing Trevor Morris 0:59
41 Ron Handling Erik Trevor Morris 0:53
42 Police About to SWAT Ron's House Trevor Morris 4:53
43 Helicopter Support, Ron's Tesla Spotted Trevor Morris 2:27
44 Merilee Kills Legarski with Hammer Trevor Morris 1:00
45 Jenny and Cassie Trying to Stop the Tesla Trevor Morris 2:53
46 Cassie and Jenny at Motel Trevor Morris 3:12
47 Horst Talking to the Police Trevor Morris 1:21
48 The Key to Ronald Trevor Morris 1:13
49 Jenny and Cassie Go After Motel Thug Trevor Morris 1:53
50 Jenny and Cassie Talk to Blake in Prison Trevor Morris 2:37
51 Lindor Sees Video of Ronald at Mom's Grave Trevor Morris 1:26
52 Jenny Trespasses, Cassie Pulled Over Trevor Morris 0:39
53 Jenny Finds Cassie's Truck, Blake and Cheyenne in Barn Trevor Morris 0:58
54 Ronald's Girlfriend Confronts Him About Note Trevor Morris 2:27
55 Cheyenne and Mother Heated Discussion Trevor Morris 0:52
56 Horst Discovers Blake Is Dead Trevor Morris 1:32
57 Cheyenne and Margaret Grief, Cheyenne Confronts John Trevor Morris 2:56
58 Ron Confronts Marie at Her House Trevor Morris 0:48
59 Ron Has Marie Tied Up, Ron Kills Marie Trevor Morris 3:00
60 Cassie and Lindor Talk About the Past Trevor Morris 1:36
61 Ron Hides from Cassie and Lindor Trevor Morris 0:48
62 Cassie and Lindor Discover Dead Body in Basement Trevor Morris 1:15
63 Ron and Scarlet in the Woods Trevor Morris 1:14
64 Cassie, Jerrie and Lindor Examine Body Trevor Morris 0:50
65 Blake's Funeral Trevor Morris 1:23
66 Ron and Scarlet's Daughter, Main Title Trevor Morris 2:31
67 Cassie and Jenny Attacked by Kleinsassers Trevor Morris 1:10
68 Cheyenne Is New Head of the Ranch Trevor Morris 1:40
69 Scarlet Is Crazy Trevor Morris 2:53
70 JW and Jenny Fight, Cheyenne Kills JW Trevor Morris 2:26
71 Lindor Storms Ron and Scarlet at Home, Main Title Trevor Morris 1:33
72 Cassie and Lindor Talk About Ronald Trevor Morris 1:29
73 Cheyenne Tells Jenny and Cassie That Horst Is Dead Trevor Morris 1:23
74 Ron Is Interrogated Pt. 2 Trevor Morris 1:31
75 Ron Shows His Secret Hideaway Trevor Morris 2:58
Listen to songs from "Big Sky" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Big Sky" in different languages are free for listening online.
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