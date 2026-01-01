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Big Mouth
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Show
Nominee
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