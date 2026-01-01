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Big Little Lies
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Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Music Supervision
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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